CALENDAR Apr 12, 2023

THURSDAY, April 13• AA meeting, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 a.m• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.• Park County Cancer Alliance yoga classes with Alyssa Davis, second floor of Shane Center, noon-1 p.m.• Park County Cancer Alliance Group Connections with Rie Hargraves, second floor of Shane Center, 1-2 p.m.• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.• South West Montana Fly Fishers Club, Paradise Room at Yellowstone Pioneer Lodge, 6 p.m.• Q & A AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.FRIDAY, April 14• Preschool Storytime, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-11 a.m.• AA meeting, Women's Only 12 x 12 study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., noon.• AA meeting, Men's Only 12 x 12 study, Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 West Park St., noon.• Gamblers Anonymous, Southwest Chemical Dependency Center, noon• American Legion Post 23 Burger Night, American Legion, 5 p.m.• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.