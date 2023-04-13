CALENDAR Apr 13, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY, April 13• Preschool Storytime, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-11 a.m.• AA meeting, Women’s Only 12 x 12 study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., noon.• AA meeting, Men’s Only 12 x 12 study, Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 West Park St., noon.• Gamblers Anonymous, Southwest Chemical Dependency Center, noon• American Legion Post 23 Burger Night, American Legion, 5 p.m.• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.SATURDAY, April 15• AA meeting Third Step Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 10:30 a.m.• Al-Anon meeting, for families and friends of alcoholics, 11:30 a.m., Pine Creek United Methodist Church.• Together We All bilingual story time, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 1 p.m.• Overeaters Anonymous meeting, Gardiner Baptist Church, 802 Scott St., 7 p.m.• AA meeting, Daily Reflections Study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 7 p.m. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Food Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next Montana Montana close to becoming 1st state to completely ban TikTok 19 min ago +2 News Officials close bridge, roads due to Shields River flooding 5 hrs ago +3 Local Fire hits structure in Paradise Valley 5 hrs ago Commentary TIME OUT WITH LOIS: Making memories rocks! 7 hrs ago News High school ends culinary arts program 16 hrs ago Commentary HARRIMAN: Recent weather reminds us that we live in a state of extremes Apr 12, 2023 Trending now Deja vu all over again Basecamp Construction focuses on ‘character and community’ Washington School to close Officials close bridge, roads due to Shields River flooding Fire hits structure in Paradise Valley