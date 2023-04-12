• A Livingston Urban Renewal Agency meeting will be held 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 in the City-County Complex Community Room, and by Zoom.
• The Friends of the Livingston-Park County Public Library will hold their annual book sale from May 3-6 at the library. This is the schedule: Wednesday, May 3, Members Only Sale, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday, May 4, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, May 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, Half-Price Sale, 10 am.-noon, with Bag Sale noon-2 p.m.
• The Yellowstone Bus Tours of Livingston’s four historic districts sponsored by the Livingston Downtown Building Owners and Business Association have begun for the season. They are Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m., starting at the Livingston Depot Center. The cost is $8 for adults and children are free.
• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum is seeking volunteer walking tour guides for summer 2023, beginning in June. Downtown Livingston tours planned this year include “Ghosts and Ghost Signs,” “Local Bars and Brews,” and new this year, “Art and Architecture.” Guides are also sought to lead Gardiner History Walking Tours. Contact Karen Reinhart at (406) 222-4184 or kreinhart@parkcounty.org for more information.
• Livingston Roundup Rodeo Association is looking for contestants to compete for the 2023 Miss Livingston Roundup Rodeo Queen title. The deadline is May 1, 2023. Applicants must be single women between the ages of 19 and 24. Applications can be found at www.livingstonroundup.com. For more information, contact Carla Williams at (406) 220-2484 or Claree Tecca at (406) 223-0309.
• The Stafford Animal Shelter has a dog walker/cat cuddler program from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Volunteers can stop in with a copy of your ID, fill out a short form and spend a half hour walking a dog or petting a cat. For more information, visit staffordanimalshelter.org.
