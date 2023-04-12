A Livingston Urban Renewal Agency meeting will be held 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 in the City-County Complex Community Room, and by Zoom.

The Friends of the Livingston-Park County Public Library will hold their annual book sale from May 3-6 at the library. This is the schedule: Wednesday, May 3, Members Only Sale, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday, May 4, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, May 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, Half-Price Sale, 10 am.-noon, with Bag Sale noon-2 p.m.

