Livingston Public Schools trustees held off deciding whether to reassign Sleeping Giant Middle School principal/deputy superintendent Todd Wester to a teaching position.

That matter was tabled without discussion, but trustees did discuss whether to eliminate the position of deputy superintendent. Trustees also held off on that and opted to let the new superintendent weigh in when he comes on board July 1. They also wanted to let a committee examine that issue before the full board considers it again.

