Livingston Public Schools trustees held off deciding whether to reassign Sleeping Giant Middle School principal/deputy superintendent Todd Wester to a teaching position.
That matter was tabled without discussion, but trustees did discuss whether to eliminate the position of deputy superintendent. Trustees also held off on that and opted to let the new superintendent weigh in when he comes on board July 1. They also wanted to let a committee examine that issue before the full board considers it again.
Trustees didn't say why they were considering reassigning Wester. Officials have been careful not to discuss personnel issues in detail outside of executive session. They urged members of the public at the meeting to avoid saying anything about particular staff members during the designated public comment period. No one broke decorum aside from a parent who spoke outside the public comment period and expressed anger at the matter being postponed.
Trustees including Robin Addicott and Dan Vermillion expressed opposition to eliminating the position of deputy superintendent, as did Superintendent Lynne Scalia.
The reason for having the position of deputy superintendent initially was because the district reduced an administrative position in 2022 when Wester was moved to the middle school, Scalia told the board.
“We wanted him to continue his work on several district-level projects,” Scalia told the board. “We don’t pay him extra for this role. He has worked most of the summer for years and years and now he is being compensated for those extra days. Instead of a 217-day contract, which most administrators have, beginning last summer he moved to a 239-day contract – so an extra 22 days.”
The 22 days amounts to $8,000 to $10,000, Scalia confirmed.
Scalia told the board the most important work of deputy superintendent involves connecting children with problems to community resources. She said such problems involve “situations we see that are beyond our control,” such as dental and hygiene challenges – problems can signal risk factors that lead to children dropping out of school. The role of deputy superintendent involves building a civic infrastructure that can take actions to solve problems that hurt kids educationally, according to Scalia.
“That’s been the main organizing role of Todd Wester,” Scalia said. “We are a school district that is head and shoulders above most in Montana.”
Vermillion said eliminating the position risked rupturing relationships with community groups and imperiling funding relationships, as one of Wester’s roles is that position is grant writing and connecting students to various opportunities “we as a school district cannot afford to fund.”
“I just know grant work is something that is a talent and (we need) to make sure we have someone with experience with it who can step up to the plate and do the work,” Addicott said.
The administrative team is stretched thin, Scalia added. If the will of the board were to eliminate the position, then it should do so no earlier than July 1, 2024, she recommended. That would give the new superintendent time to absorb or delegate the duties, she said.
A Helena attorney with the Montana School Boards Association was on hand at the meeting to advise trustees. The attorney advised trustees determine whether the job title fits the job description.
Board Chair Signe Lahren spearheaded move to consider eliminating the position. Near the beginning of the discussion, she told her colleagues she doesn’t believe a district of their size needs a deputy superintendent. Information presented to trustees at the meeting indicated there’s one other class A school that has a deputy superintendent.
Lahren said she feels it was important to bring up the issue and discuss it in an open meeting rather than have “side discussions.”
“We definitely to have more discussion and more input,” Lahren said at the end of the discussion.
In other matters that evening, Trustees voted unanimously to renew administrator contract renewals for next fiscal year for the following individuals:
• Anne Penn Cox: Winans Co-Principal/K-5 Student Services
• Patti Durgan: Winans Co-Principal/Professional Development
• Leah Shannon: East Side Principal
• John Stromberg: Sleeping Giant Middle School Assistant Principal/6-8 Student Services
• Becky Ayler: Park High School Assistant Principal/9-12 Student Services
• Lori Dust: Park High School Principal
• Jordan Viegut: Director of Curriculum, Assessment and Federal Programs
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.