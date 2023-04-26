A bill to fund an early childhood literacy program benefiting as many as 36 local 4-year-olds survived another legislative committee and will go to the Montana Senate floor for action.

Members of the Senate Finance and Claims Committee, chaired by District 30 Sen. John Esp, concurred the bill Tuesday by a 13-6 vote.

