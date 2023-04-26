Bill preserving Livingston literacy program survives committee Sean Batura Enterprise Staff Writer Apr 26, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A bill to fund an early childhood literacy program benefiting as many as 36 local 4-year-olds survived another legislative committee and will go to the Montana Senate floor for action.Members of the Senate Finance and Claims Committee, chaired by District 30 Sen. John Esp, concurred the bill Tuesday by a 13-6 vote.The bill, HB 352, will go to the Senate floor for a vote on second reading, confirmed its sponsor, House District 58 Rep. Brad Barker.Last week, local school district officials worried about the fate of the district’s two-year kindergarten program.“If HB 352 doesn’t pass, we would lose funding on July 1, from our understanding,” said Lynne Scalia, superintendent of Livingston Public Schools.If that happens, the school board would have to end the program or find alternative funding, Scalia confirmed.The program, also called 2YK, is not day care, Scalia said.By the end of the year, 2YK kids are expected to know 18 out of 26 uppercase letter names.“By the middle of the year, our current average in both our 2YK classes is 19, which is a huge foundational skill,” said Washington School Principal Anne Penn Cox last week.The children also should know 15 out of 26 lowercase letters. By the middle of this school year, the 2YK children knew an average of 17 lowercase letters, according to Cox.“So these are students who are already beginning to read two-letter, three-letter words before they hit kindergarten,” Cox said. “It’s pretty incredible.”Previous Enterprise coverage of this issue can be found at https://bit.ly/3oNpHsy. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics School Systems Legislation Institutions Education Sports Linguistics Law Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next Local Teenager being held in connection with car chase 11 hrs ago National North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people 12 hrs ago Local Njaa receives award from Keller Williams 12 hrs ago +2 Local Eastside Coffee up for sale, owners asking $850,000 12 hrs ago Local Senate gives initial OK to $300M mental health initiative 12 hrs ago +3 News Charges pending against alleged associates of convicted felon 12 hrs ago Trending now