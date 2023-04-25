Arthur Blank

Arthur M. Blank

 Courtesy

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has reached the milestone of committing $1 billion in giving since its inception in 1995, according to an announcement from the nonprofit.

“As the Blank Family Foundation surpasses the $1 billion mark in giving, it is preparing to accelerate its philanthropy over the next decade,” reads an April 19 press release from the foundation. “Guided by the interests of Blank family members serving on the board of directors, the foundation has identified new priority areas of giving: Youth Development, Democracy, Environment, Mental Health & Well-Being and Atlanta’s Westside. In addition to these priority areas of giving, the foundation will continue to oversee a large portfolio of enduring founder-led initiatives.”

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters