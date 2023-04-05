Yellowstone River at Carter's Bridge

A snowy shoreline along the Yellowstone River is seen from Carter’s Bridge in Livingston on Wednesday.

 PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE

Southwest Montana saw a boost to its already above-average snowpack last month, pulling the area further out of drought but also increasing the risk for flooding and avalanches.

This year marks the highest snowpack in the last few years for the Upper Yellowstone River Basin, which was at 114% of a 30-year median as of Wednesday, according to data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service of the USDA.

