Southwest Montana saw a boost to its already above-average snowpack last month, pulling the area further out of drought but also increasing the risk for flooding and avalanches.
This year marks the highest snowpack in the last few years for the Upper Yellowstone River Basin, which was at 114% of a 30-year median as of Wednesday, according to data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service of the USDA.
Snowpack over 21 testing sites in the basin was slightly higher in 2020 and 2017 by this time of year, and snowpack was much higher in 2018 and 2014, according to the NRCS data.
Since 1988, snowpack was higher in the years of 1989, 1995-97, 1999, 2003, 2006, 2008-9, 2011, 2014, 2017-18, and 2020, according to the data at https://bit.ly/3ZKRy9R.
Flooding
Although snowpack this year is well above last year, there’s unlikely to be the kind of flooding the area saw last year, according to Arin J. Peters, Senior Service Hydrologist for the National Weather Service.
By May 31, 2022, there had been 12.8 inches of snow water equivalent in the basin, when normally there’s less than 10 inches by that time of year, Peters said.
“So that combined with the rapid warmup and the atmospheric river that dumped rainfall on top of that snowpack, that’s what combined to cause the catastrophic flooding we saw last year,” Peters said.
The biggest factor in last year’s flooding was a snowpack that lasted longer than normal and then heavy rainfall on top of it, he said.
If it stops snowing, the basin will have a normal year for snowpack, Peters said. If there’s more snow in the next three weeks, the area will be above normal, he said.
“While we are well above where we were last year for snowpack that is no indication whatsoever we are going to have the kind of flooding we had last year,” Peters said.
Avalanches
The winter storms this year have also elevated avalanche concerns, according to Doug Chabot, director of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
More snow always means more avalanches, but it’s the specific kind of snow — and how and when it is falling — that’s elevating the risk even more this year, Chabot said.
The Gallatin, Bridger, and Madison ranges all have a unique problem where there are layers of weak snow on both the upper and lower parts of the snowpack, Chabot said. When a sheet of heavy snow falls atop a melting, slushy layer, that makes the snowpack extra susceptible to breaking from stress or high temperatures.
There have been several natural and human-caused avalanches in the mountains surrounding Bozeman this year, Chabot said. One man died in an avalanche earlier this winter in Cooke City.
Next week as the weather warms up, the area will start seeing more wet avalanche danger compared to deep slab slides, Chabot said. That happens every year, but conditions are more dangerous this spring with the deeper snowpack.
Despite concerns, the moisture has pulled the area out of severe drought, said Eric Larson, water supply specialist for the Montana Natural Resource Conservation Service.
Gallatin, Madison and Park counties all improved four to five drought classes compared to March last year, Larson said.
Just 42% of Gallatin County is rated abnormally dry, and the rest is not classified under drought at all. Three months ago, 100% of the county was abnormally dry or in a more severe drought category.
Another promising measure is topsoil moisture, which impacts how well crops can grow. Last year, 96% of topsoil moisture in Montana was rated as below average. This year, it’s just 12%, marking the biggest improvement of any state in the country.
Stream flows on the Gallatin, Madison and Yellowstone are also forecasted to be above normal through spring, Larson said. Last year, those rivers had stream flows far below average.
Bozeman
This winter marks the third snowiest season to date for Bozeman, based on measurements taken at Montana State University, Peters said.
Since the water year began in October 2022, the MSU station has recorded 125.3 inches of snowfall. The other two snowiest years were 1996-1997 with 136.9 inches and 2017-2018 with 126.2 inches, Peters said.
The continual snowstorms have left the Gallatin River basin with a snowpack that’s 120% of normal. As temperatures could leap up to 60 degrees next week, meteorologists warn of potential flooding in the Gallatin Valley.
Snowpack in the Gallatin typically peaks around April 24, but the basin has already reached its median snowpack peak of 21.9 inches three weeks earlier than normal.
Both the Madison and Upper Yellowstone basins reached their median snowpack peak levels three weeks early, too. Both also have above normal snow levels right now, with snowpack measuring 129% and 116% of normal, respectively.
The snowpack sets farmers and other irrigators up well for summer, but will create problems if warm temperatures cause it to melt all at once, Peters said.
Some parts of Bozeman could flood if the snowpack melts abruptly next week, Peters said. People can prepare by testing their houses’ sump pump — which siphons flooding water out of basements — to make sure it’s working.
People can also check culverts and drainage ditches on their property to make sure flow pads are clear and not clogged, Peters said.
Last June, warm rain falling atop the late season snowpack caused catastrophic flooding in southwest Montana.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle's Isabel Hicks and The Livingston Enterprise's Sean Batura contributed to this report. Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com. Batura is a staff writer for The Livingston Enterprise and a Senior Enterprise Reporter for Adams Publishing Group. He can be reached at 406-582-2619.
