The Montana Department of Labor & Industry released unemployment figures for January showing the unemployment rate for Park County increased 3% to 3.2% from December 2022 to January of this year. 

The number of people in Park County considered unemployed by the state increased from 289 to 317; as did the number of employed people — from 9,500 to 9,581, according to the figures.  

