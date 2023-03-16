The Montana Department of Labor & Industry released unemployment figures for January showing the unemployment rate for Park County increased 3% to 3.2% from December 2022 to January of this year.
The number of people in Park County considered unemployed by the state increased from 289 to 317; as did the number of employed people — from 9,500 to 9,581, according to the figures.
Over the same period, Sweet Grass County’s unemployment rate increased from 2.1% to 2.5%; Gallatin County’s rate increased from 1.8% to 1.9%; and Meagher County's rate increased from 2.1 to 2.4%, according to the state. Statewide unemployment rose from 2.5% to 3% the same period.
The figures are based on data from surveys and unemployment claims recorded during the monthly reference week, which is usually the week including the 12th day of each month, according to a Montana Labor Market Information factsheet at https://lmi.mt.gov. Statistics are an estimate of persons by place of residence, not jobs or where a person works. In order to be considered unemployed, an individual must have had no employment during the reference week, been available for work, and have made an effort to find employment for four weeks leading up to the reference week.
Statewide, total nonfarm payroll jobs increased 1,500 December to January, for a total of 517,100 jobs. Over the same period, trade, transportation and utilities jobs decreased by 400 jobs; government jobs increased by 200; private education and health services increased by 100; leisure and hospitality jobs increased by 100; and professional and business services decreased by 400. Construction jobs increased by 1,500 over this period.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.