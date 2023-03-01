INSIDE: Middle school incentive program motives students — Page 3 Mar 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sam Kjelsrud, left, and Audrey O’Connor relax next to the window enjoying a game of Memory on Thursday, Feb. 23 inside the SGMS library. PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ENTERPRISE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries +2 Kathryn Kimmel Clarence Lee Morris Maye Evelyn (Pat) Lambert Eugene 'Gene' Harold Lee Richard Martin Hereim Jeannette Rae Peterson D.D. Delores Diane Woldtvedt (Walston) More Obituaries