U.S. Forest Service proposes alternate Crazy Mountain access

Federal officials have released a plan to solve a public access versus private property dispute on the west side of the Crazy Mountains.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest’s proposed Porcupine Ibex Trail would connect the Porcupine and Ibex trailheads and the two recreation rental cabins and involves constructing approximately 8 miles of new non-motorized trail, according to a Forest Service news release.

The new trail would provide new, secured access through both public lands and also on private lands that will have official easements recorded, Custer Gallatin National spokeswoman Marna Daley said Thursday, which will include access to the popular Campfire Lake.

“Securing access on this (west) side of the Crazies has been a priority for the Forest for some time, about 10 years,” Daley said. “We identified this area as a priority in the Travel Management Plan in 2006.”

Although the historic Porcupine Lowline Trail, marked on maps as Trail No. 267, has been on Forest Service maps for decades, it crosses private property where no recorded easement exists, the release said.

The public’s right of access along Trail No. 267 has been in dispute, when Bozeman hunter Rob Gregoire was charged last year with trespassing on private land he believed to be Forest Service. In the course of the dispute, the Yellowstone Ranger District’s district ranger, Alex Sienkiewicz, was temporarily re-assigned.

“All I can share is … it relates to on-going issues around access in the Crazy Mountains and allegations from landowners about how Alex has navigated some of those disputes,” Custer Gallatin Forest Service Supervisor Mary Erickson said at the time.

In a news release from the Park County Environmental Council, Gregoire praised the proposal.

“This is a win for the public,” Gregoire said. “The proposed trail gives more access to public land than the old trail. It also lays the groundwork for access to public land that is isolated by checkerboard on the east side. We have more to gain by working with the landowners than taking them to court.”

The majority of the Porcupine Ibex trail would be relocated onto public land. Once the new trail is built and the easements are recorded, the Forest Service would relinquish interest in the old Porcupine Lowline Trail.

The Porcupine Ibex Trail would improve public access to several sections of National Forest upslope and to the east of the old trail. The construction of the 12-mile trail, including 7.8 miles of new trail and 4.3 miles of reconstruction on existing trails, is estimated to cost between $140 and $180,000, Park County Environmental Council Program Director Erica Lighthiser said in a news release.

A group of local landowners, residents and public land advocates formed a committee, the Crazy Mountain Working Group, which has been meeting for almost a year, Lighthiser said recently.

One of the landowners involved in the dispute, Ned Zimmerman, who is also a member of the working group, is in favor of the proposal.

“I am the third generation of my family to run cattle in the Crazy Mountains,” he said in the PCEC news release. “Over the previous years we have had many disagreements with the Forest Service regarding the legality of the claims they have made regarding public trails on our land. I’m optimistic that with this new proposal from the Forest Service, the public will have better access to public land and my families’ ranching operation will have secure grazing opportunities for the next generation. I hope that the collaboration between these diverse groups will set a precedent for others to resolving these types of conflicts in the future.”

Daley said Thursday the working group approached the Forest Service for help.

“They wanted to talk about potential options for solutions that didn’t involve moving right towards a lawsuit,” Daley said. “We were able to come up with a proposal that you see today… This is a positive step forward to restoring access to the Crazy Mountains that we all enjoy. This is a great opportunity to find that resolution.”

The scoping document is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53388 or by contacting the Custer Gallatin National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 10 East Babcock, Bozeman, MT 59715. Comments may be submitted through the website.

Written comments must be submitted via mail, fax or in person to: Mary Erickson, Forest Supervisor, ATTN: Chad Benson, P.O. Box 130, Bozeman, MT 59771. Electronic comments including attachments may be submitted to: https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?project=533.

The comment period deadline is March 31.