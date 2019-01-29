Train derails west of Livingston

An estimated 40 train cars derailed Tuesday afternoon between Livingston and Bozeman, according to a news release from Montana Rail Link.

Responders with MRL are on scene after a loaded coal train traveling west derailed some 40 cars near Trail Creek east of Bozeman.

There were no injuries to the crew and MRL says the train was not carrying hazardous materials.

It’s unknown what immediate impact the derailment will have on train traffic in the region.

“MRL is continuing to mobilize crews and equipment to assess and clean up the incident,” the MRL news release states. “There is currently no estimated time for reopening the track. The cause of the incident is under investigation.”