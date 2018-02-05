Strategic plan, chipsealing Geyser Street on city commission agenda

The Livingston City Commission has a full agenda for its Tuesday night meeting.

City commissioners will address issues pertaining to streets, including a discussion of the city’s transportation study and recommendations; a separate discussion on snow removal; and the city will sign an agreement to have Geyser Street from West Park to South H chipsealed by the Montana Department of Transportation.

Under the general consent agenda, the commission will approve bills and claims; review a pledged securites report from the city Finance Department; approve the final draft of the City-County Compact Local Agreement; and approve several appointments to city boards.

Incumbents Jim Baerg and Adam Stern are both seeking re-appointment to the City Planning and Zoning Board. And Livingston residents Jodi Willingham and Lisa Harreld applied to serve on the city Tree Board.

In other commission business:

• The commission will approve the city’s contract with Four Corners Recycling.

• Engineers with AE2S will provide an progress report on the ongoing wastewater reclamation facility upgrade.

• And the commission will discuss the next steps in the city’s Strategic Plan.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the City-County Complex, 414 E. Callender St. The meeting is open to the public, and time is always set aside for comments from the public.