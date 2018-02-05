Man charged with assault on two people

A Livingston man is facing charges after police say he struck a woman on the face and threatened her son with a knife.

William Drake Campbell, 40, of 516 N. I St. in Livingston, was charged Wednesday with assault with a weapon, a felony; firstoffense partner-family member assault, a misdemeanor; and criminal contempt, also a misdemeanor.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a report from the son’s grandmother of an assault and possible partner-family member assault at the North I Street address, according to citation documents.

The woman’s son said Campbell had threatened to shoot him and brandished a knife toward him, saying he would stab him if he called police, the police reports say. The woman said Campbell had struck her in the face, which the reports said had “massive swelling and bruising around her right eye.”

Police found the knife the son described in the kitchen sink of the N Street home. They also found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun under William’s bed, which, due to Williams’ current release conditions he was prohibited from possessing, the reports said.

Williams is being held on $100,000 bond in the Park County Detention Center.