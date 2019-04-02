Lack of treatment services poses an obstacle to addiction recovery

In February, Park County Attorney Kendra Lassiter told The Enterprise her office’s stance on prosecuting drug users who call for help — say, if they think a friend is overdosing.

“There’s going to be consequences,” Lassiter said. “The overall message from this office is: Get the help you need to quit taking illegal drugs.”

However, in Park County, as in rural counties across the state, that help is not always easy to come by — especially if you’re poor.

Prison problems

One thing that doesn’t help people who’re struggling with addiction is locking them up, according to Greg Pinski, an Eighth Judicial District Court judge in Cascade County.

For every person sent to Montana State Prison for a drug-related crime, taxpayers pay $40,000 per year to keep them there, Pinski said. And chances are they’ll come out with the same problems they went in with: Within two years of their release from prison, two-thirds of drug-offenders will be arrested again.

In recent weeks, Park County has taken steps toward establishing a drug treatment court, which would help insure that the consequences for drug offenders are less often incarceration and more often programs to help them recover from their addictions.

Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Brenda Gilbert said she became interested in starting a drug treatment court in Park County after watching, for years, what she calls “the revolving door”: A person appears in her court on drug-related charges. Is released on his own recognizance or on bond. Fails a drug test and is re-arrested. Is sent to prison. Is, eventually, released back into the community. Shows up in her courtroom, again, on drug-related charges. And on. And on.

“I see so many people every week who are struggling with this,” Gilbert said.

In her experience, it’s at the transition points that people are at the highest risk to reoffend — when they’re transitioning out of prison, for example, and back into the community.

“That’s why I really am liking the idea of having people recover in the community,” she said. “Because the transitions won’t be so abrupt.”

The evidence for the effectiveness of treatment courts is not just anecdotal. According to the Montana Supreme Court’s most recent report on the subject, of the 938 participants admitted to state drug treatment courts between 2012 and 2014, only 267 were convicted of a crime within three years of their release — a recidivism rate of only 28.5 percent. Among the roughly 60 percent of participants who graduate from drug courts, the recidivism rate was even lower — a mere 11.5 percent.

Judge Pinski, however — a man with more than six years of experience as a treatment court judge, who has nothing bad to say of the institution — warned that it’s not all good news. The lack of services, he said, especially in rural areas, poses an obstacle to addiction recovery.

30-day wait

At a mid-March training session in Livingston for the Park County treatment court team, Pinski explained that treatment courts can only accept participants for whom they can provide the needed services. That can become a problem, he said, if a participant needs residential care, known as intensive inpatient care.

Pinski estimates that 95 percent of his treatment court participants rely on Medicaid, but neither Park nor Cascade County, where he works, has an inpatient facility that accepts Medicaid. In fact, he only knows of two such facilities in the state: Rimrock, a private facility in Billings, which has a few Medicaid beds, and the Montana Chemical Dependency Center, the state-run facility in Butte.

The wait list for his drug court participants to get into a Medicaid bed at Rimrock, he said, is three to four months.

The wait to get into the state-run MCDC, in his experience, is 30 days.

Those kind of waits for treatment, Pinski said, “absolutely” present an obstacle to addiction recovery.

Shannon LaTray, a behavioral health manager and the interim administrator at MCDC, disagreed.

MCDC has 32 in-patients beds, half for women and half for men, and 16 detox and stabilization beds — all of them available to people with Medicaid or with private insurance. LaTray said the facility can usually get applicants into those beds within a week.

“I’ve found the 30-day wait to be pretty common now.”

– Greg Pinski,

Eighth Judicial District

Court Judge

“We know that when a patient is ready, it’s important to get them in as fast as possible,” she said. “We prioritize if people are in danger.”

Pinski said there’s a lot that has to happen before a participant can be accepted to MCDC — an assessment from a licensed treatment facility, which probably has its own wait list for appointments, and a lot of paperwork to be submitted.

“I’ve found the 30-day wait to be pretty common now,” Pinski said.

Mary Cassidy, chief operating officer at Southwest Chemical Dependency in Livingston and a partner on the local treatment court team, said Southwest can provide the assessment and most of the services local treatment court participants would need — low-intensity residential care, a sober living house, intensive outpatient care. Participants who need intensive inpatient will most likely find it at MCDC, she said, because it takes two to three months to get a Medicaid bed at Rimrock.

On the other hand, she said, “if you have Blue Cross Blue Shield, they’ll get you in that day.”

Cassidy said Southwest has had good luck getting people into MCDC on a timely basis. But there’s another local service gap, she said, that presents a bigger obstacle: the lack of Medicaidaccepting mental healthcare providers.

Co-occurring disorders

Everyone interviewed for this story agreed that the vast majority of people who struggle with drug or alcohol addiction also struggle with an underlying mental health problem.

“I would say virtually every one of my treatment court participants has a co-occurring disorder,” said Judge Pinski.

In these cases, a person’s drug use is often described as “self-medicating” — an attempt to cope with the depression, anxiety or trauma-linked disorders that plague his or her life.

Cassidy put it this way: “They just try to get by because they don’t have the services they need and they’re trying to feel good.”

“Next to affordable housing,” Judge Pinski said, “comprehensive mental healthcare is the biggest obstacle a treatment court faces.”

When Montana Department of Health and Human Services closed the Livingston Mental Health Center last year due to budget cuts, people on Medicaid were left without an affordable local option for mental healthcare.

“For those with co-occurring disorders, it’s very challenging,” said Cassidy. “They had a lot of services our clients needed, and then it ended. And our clients still need those services… So it’s a gap. It’s a gap.”

‘It’s a long haul’

Most inpatient stays are 30 days, but several people interviewed for this story questioned whether that is enough time.

Judge Gilbert said she’s seen people in her courtroom who have been using every day for six years, and to think 30 days in treatment is going to fix everything — it’s just unrealistic.

“I think that treatment for meth and heroin addiction — it’s a long haul,” Gilbert said. “It’s not something that can be solved in 30 days.”

Gilbert said she knew a person who had gone through treatment for meth addiction and had told Gilbert what it was like.

For the first two months, the person told Gilbert they couldn’t even form a coherent thought.

Any treatment ideas, “they couldn’t even hear it,” Gilbert said.

It takes a long time, Gilbert said, to get the mind and body to a point where they can receive treatment.

Shortly before his retirement in January, then-Park County Attorney Bruce Becker told The Enterprise that, as he understood it, people addicted to meth need 90 days to get it out of their system, and he wasn’t aware of any 90-day inpatient programs available in the state.

“It’s a state issue,” Becker said. “The state has resources the county doesn’t have.”

According to Pinski, though Montana’s service gaps need to be addressed, a drug treatment court is a step in the right direction.

“No matter what challenges we face,” he said, “we’re immensely ahead of the game if we don’t put people in prison who have a substance use disorder.”