Election 2018 results

Park County has a new sheriff and new county attorney, after a long night of tallying votes by the staff of the Clerk and Recorder's office at the City-County Complex. The election results were posted Wednesday morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The Park County Rural Fire District No. 1 mill levy also narrowly passed, 1,403 votes to 1,205. That will allow the district an extra $200,000 for fire services.

In a race to replace retiring Park County Sheriff Scott Hamilton, Sgt. Brad Bichler defeated former Park County deputy Dean Duvall, 6,269 to 2,252

Challenger Kendra Anderson defeated incumbent Park County Attorney Bruce Becker, 5,327 votes to 3,079.

On the legislative side, Republican candidate John Esp defeated Democrat Dan Vermillion in the race for Senate District 30, outpacing him 4,586 votes to 4,495 in Park County and defeating him by almost 1,000 votes in Sweet Grass County, 1,362 votes to 372.

Republican incumbent Alan Redfield was re-elected to a fourth term representing House District 59, defeating Democratic challenger Quenby Iandiorio, 2,398 votes to 1,437 in Park County. Redfield did even better in neighboring Sweet Grass County, winning 1,392 votes to 374.

Democrat incumbent Laurie Bishop was re-elected to a second term representing House District 60, defeating Republican Dan Skattum 3,105 votes to 2,313.

Park County Justice of the Peace incumbent Linda Cantin defeated challenger Karri Parisi, 4,587 votes to 3,211.

County Commissioner Steve Caldwell received 82 percent of the votes, with 6,497. The other write-in votes likely went to challenger John Adams, though the Clerk and Recorder's office has not yet verified that, Reddington said.

Park County District Court Judge Brenda Gilbert was retained, 7,301 votes to 1,203.

In uncontested races, Park County Clerk and Recorder Martiza Reddington, Park County Coroner Al Jenkins, Superintendent of Schools Jo Newhall, Public Administrator Sue Martin and County Treasurer Kevin Larkin were all victorious.

It will be a long wait until some of those races are verified. On Tuesday, 172 provisional ballots were cast, and those cannot be counted until next week.

The final tallies also do not count 107 absentee ballots that were returned to the polls Tuesday. Those will be counted Wednesday or Thursday, Park County Clerk and Recorder Maritza Reddington said.

If election officials cannot confirm a voter’s registration, or cannot be sure they did not already vote, the voter will have to vote by provisional ballot. For example, many people who requested absentee ballots but who decided to instead vote in person at the polls have voted by provisional ballots.

The office will check the provisional ballots against voter registrations and against the absentee ballots they’ve received and decide whether to count the ballot.