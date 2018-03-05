Braves introduce new head coach

In his first act as head coach of the Livingston Braves, Jack Helber gave his players the freedom to choose the music for games and walkups, but had two conditions. The first was no excessive cursing.

“No B words, no F words, no hoes,” he said.

The second was he required one Willie Nelson song.

It was one of the ways Helber began to establish relationships with his new players at his welcoming reception Thursday night at the American Legion Hall in Livingston. Having Helber be priming for the Braves gig was not something people were expecting.

“Jack, I think in some ways, just kind of fell into our lap,” said Becky Bird, a Livingston Braves board member and Facilities Coordinator. “Clearly, when you look at his experience and his background working with youth and just as a coach, it was almost too good to be true.”

When Jeannie Tatum, vice president of the Livingston Braves, was in the process of hiring a new coach, she reached out to the team in Bozeman to see if they had any applications from its last coaching search that she’d be able to use for her search. The team highly recommend Helber and gave Tatum his resume.

“I was like ‘This is too good to be true,’” Tatum said. “I’m a religious person, so I was like ‘This is a gift from God.’ I thought he wouldn’t want the job because he’s so qualified.”

When Tatum contacted Helber and they went over the details of the job, it turned out to be exactly what Helber was looking for.

“He’s not starting a career,” Bird said. “He’s not doing this because he’s building a resume. He’s doing this because this is what he loves and he’d like to do this for two, three, four, five years maybe, depending on how he feels on continuing to coach. He’s closing out a career, but still giving 110 percent.”

Helber, 78, brings over 50 years of coaching experience at the high school, American Legion and collegiate level. He’s coached countless college players and even a handful of major leaguers, most notably former Oakland As and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGuire. His accolades haven’t gone unnoticed by his new group of players.

“What sticks out is him coaching Major League players,” said sophomore pitcher and infielder Sage McMinn. “I thought that was very interesting. What makes that impressive to me is what he’s going to bring to us. Last year we didn’t do so well and we’re going to see if we can build a winning season this year.”

Senior second baseman Conner Busby, who’s mother, Terri, is on the board, saw Helber’s resume while the hiring process was ongoing, and he was advocating for Helber to get the job.

“I was pretty impressed,” Busby said. “I was pushing for him over anyone else before they made the decision.”

Helber has nearly 20 years experience coaching in American Legion, with stints in Miles City, Whitefish and Libby. He looks forward to helping the Braves rebuild while also providing his passion and fun-loving attitude for the game of baseball.

“I love putting a team together and having them walk off the field the last game of the season saying, ‘We played the best ball game and the best season we could,’’ Helber said. “You come out here for baseball, you have to have fun, and we try to make practices fun, but fun doesn’t mean goofing off. Fun means working hard, sweating, getting this done, that done, ironing out things, trying to make sure that everything is done as perfectly as possible. That’s fun, and that’s what we try to instill into the ball players.”

Montana is one of three states in the country — the others being South Dakota and Wyoming — that do not have high school sanctioned baseball. Being an independent league, Helber’s first task as coach will be filling out the roster, something the Braves have struggled with in recent years.

What Helber brings to the table, other than experience, is time. Unlike coaches in the past who balanced coaching with other jobs and responsiblities, Helber will be living in Livingston for the season and will be dedicating all his time to building the program.

“I already have a list of things we want to do, and I have everything I want to do on that list,” Helber said. “Pickoff plays, this, that, and everything. I will check those off as we go. We’re not going to do everything in one day, one week, probably not even one month, because we have a month to go before we play.”

The Braves’ first game is April 15 versus Lewiston. The time between now and opening day will consist of practice and recruiting. With year one in Livingston being a building year, Helber expects his product at the end of the year will be better than what he starts with.

“I’d like people to come out and watch us play,” he said. “We won’t be ready by our opening game on April 15, but you don’t want to be ready April 15, you want to be moving up. You don’t want to be your best in your first game, you want to be best in your last game.”

The first practice is today at 5 p.m. at Bev’s Barn. The final deadline for signups is June 1.