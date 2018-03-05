BISON CROSSING

The Montana Department of Transportation is expected to temporarily lower the speed limit on U.S. Highway 89 South from Yankee Jim Canyon to Gardiner primarily to reduce the risk of car-bison encounters.

The speed limit would be lowered from 70 mph to 55 mph starting as early as next week and going to near Memorial Day, MDOT District Administrator Jeff Ebert said Friday.

Ebert said MDOT received a request from the National Park Service to lower the limit, and in turn the department asked for the Park County Commission to concur with the move, which it did at its regularly scheduled Thursday session.

“In years past we’ve lowered the speed, especially at night, because you can’t see the buffalo real well,” Ebert said.

He said MDOT wanted people to know the animals might be on the road, “because they just really blend in with the roadway, and in some cases they actually lay on the roadway because it’s warm.”

Tim Reid, Bison Program coordinator for Yellowstone, said Friday he made the speedlimit request to MDOT.

“I observed some bison on the road for the first time (during) this season,” Reid said.

“I thought that it was the prudent and neighborly thing to do,” he said.

Ebert said lifting the speed limit in spring would be timed to coincide with removal of the cattle guard, often known locally as the “bison guard,” currently in place at Yankee Jim Canyon — unless the bison leave the area first. The cattle guard helps keep bison from moving out of the Gardiner Basin.

County Commissioner Bill Berg agreed bison can be a danger.

“You can come up on them pretty fast on the road,” he said Friday.

Berg noted the bison usually stay on the west side of the Yellowstone River in the Gardiner Basin, but that bison do venture out onto U.S. 89.