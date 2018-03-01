Back-to-back 17-win seasons has Gardiner boys basketball on stable footing

Four days after falling one game short of the state tournament, Gardiner boys basketball are already eager to start working toward next season.

“The guys are beating down the (gym) door,” said Gardiner head coach Wendy Thomas.

Gardiner basketball wrapped up its fourth year under Thomas. The seniors, who were part of Thomas’ first class that played under her all four years, saw the program go from 16-27 over their freshman and sophomore years to backto-back 17-win seasons while putting the program on stable footing. The offense saw a surge in scoring, averaging 81 points per game while having three players average double figures and six average at least seven points per game. Over the course of the season, the Bruins had a point differential of +510.

Now that she’s past the building and rebuilding phase, Thomas is looking to get the program to the next level, and that involves getting past Manhattan Christian, which handed Gardiner four of its six losses, and other elite Class C teams.

“We need to get better,” Thomas said. “(Manhattan Christian) sets a great bar and it’s something that keeps you going. They are going to be competitive every single year, so we’ve got coming back who we’ve got coming back and we’ll put in a heck of an offseason and let the chips fall where they may.”

With three of its five leading scorers returning, Thomas’ next move is to improve the competition during the summer in hopes that it will better prepare her team for the powerhouse teams during the season. Before Thomas, the team would play some local tournaments, but she has expanded the team’s options.

“We’ll amp up in the summer and hit the road,” she said. “We go to Denver, we go to camp at Colorado School of Mines and we were looking at maybe Gonzaga. There are a lot of options, but we keep the road hot for summer … I’d like to find some teams that can really, really show us the level that we want to get to.”

The first part of Thomas’ job — building the program to a competitive level — is complete. Now comes the part where her teams go from good to great.