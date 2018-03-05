‘Big River’ channels classic American music, storytelling

A collection of bluegrass, country and gospel music mix in the classic American tale, turned musical “Big River” at the Shane Lalani for the Arts Friday.

Based on the Mark Twain book, “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” the play is about Huckleberry and a slave, Jim, who run away from their Missouri town, up the Mississippi River to Northern free states. While on the run, the two come face to face with various colorful characters as well as dangerous situations and become close friends.

Director Russell Lewis said he has wanted to do the show of “Big River” for a long time and felt because the issues of race are so relevant now, he didn’t want casting to be a barrier anymore.

Fortunately. many people from town remembered Leigh Gregory who played Jim in the last showing of the play almost 20 years ago.

“We contacted him and we were fortunate enough that he had a gap in his schedule for the show,” Lewis said.

He said Gregory has the same or possibly better voice as he did when he played the part the first time and has been a great leader to many of the cast members.

Gregory, who now works as a writer and producer in Burbank, California, was in town years ago doing construction and writing when he began doing shows at the Firehouse Five and played Jim.

He said he was able to channel some of his own experiences into the part.

Gregory grew up in Gary, Indiana where the majority of his neighborhood was black. At the age of 14, he went to boarding school in western Massachusetts. He said he made great friends but also experienced racism and loneliness like he had never experienced before.

“I transferred a lot of those feelings of being all alone to the character,” he said.

The show would not be complete without the actor playing Huckleberry Finn. In the novel, the boy is a young teenager between 12 and 14 years-old, but the actor playing him is Nick Feldtman, a senior at Park High School.

“Its kind of hard to be an 18-year-old baritone and you have to be tenor but I have figured it out,” Feldtman said.

He said that despite the stress of being in the majority of the show, he really took a lot of energy from his costars, the music, the costumes and the set.

Another star of the show is its upbeat music, written by Roger Miller. This show will include a band that plays both in and out of scene. There are two guitar players, a pianist and a harmonica player, most of which make their appearance on stage.

“Its very interactive,” Lewis said.

“Big River” will run at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays until March 25 at the Shane Center. There will also be Saturday matinees at 3 p.m. on March 10, 17, and 24. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors and college students, and $10 for youth 17 and under.

Reservations are available by going to www.brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office at 222-1420.

Visit thehanecenter.org for more information.