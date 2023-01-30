Editor:
We live in rapidly changing times. Our little town is growing in population, outsiders catching on to what a wonderful place it is. One thing that hasn’t changed is the basic makeup of Livingston. We are a town full of interesting and interested citizens, made up of a variety of folks, including artists, writers, poets, musicians, and cultural enthusiasts. One thing we aren’t is a town that needs an explanation of who William Shakespeare is. I’d wager that if you did one of your Street Polls, you’d find that everyone has a pretty good working knowledge of the Bard. If you’re lucky, you might even get a few sonnets, or even a story of the time they performed in one of his plays. Perhaps the new owners of our beloved Enterprise need to up their game, and actually look at this town. The paper, lately, lacks any real connection to who we are as a community. Please reconsider before publishing something as condescending as a Wikipedia-style excerpt on William Shakespeare and his accomplishments.