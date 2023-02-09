Vaulting ambition for the Livingston Enterprise

This year is the 140th anniversary of the Livingston Enterprise. The newspaper was founded in 1883, one year after the city of Livingston was established in Montana.
The paper has been an institution in Livingston throughout the city’s history, providing news, information and advertising to area residents, and serving as the legal organ of Park County. Like other newspapers, the Enterprise is on the frontline of history every day, keeping people informed about what’s happening in the community, and reporting on news and issues that are relevant and useful to local residents.
In January, I was promoted to managing editor of the Enterprise, and tapped to direct and lead the news and content operations of the paper into the future. It’s a great honor, responsibility and challenge to serve as managing editor. I am beyond excited for the important mission ahead.
Some of you know that I joined the Enterprise as a reporter in October 2021, and moved from Atlanta to Livingston to begin the next chapter of my career and life. It has been a good move for me personally and professionally. I have met so many interesting people in this town, and have made a lot of new friendships and acquaintances.
Livingston is a hotbed for creative people and I fit right in. The city is crawling with artists, painters, writers, authors, photographers, musicians, songwriters, actors, and poets. The creative community here is one of the many aspects of Livingston that make this place unique.
As some of you know, the Enterprise is going through significant changes. The newspaper was recently sold to Adams Publishing Group, a Minnesota-based private media company that owns 127 newspapers and 20 radio stations in 20 states.
Change is never easy. Disruption changes a lot of things. And readers are frustrated. I know because I have received emails, texts and phone calls from many of you who have expressed frustration, and I have read the stinging comments on social media.
“I got my paper a day late. I can’t log in to my digital account. The type size in print is too small. There’s not enough local news. The new owners only care about profit. The paper will be out of business by the end of the year.”
As the new editor of the paper, the criticism from readers and subscribers hurts. I think it’s because I care deeply about my craft and my community. Sometimes I wish I could just flip a magic switch and make everybody happy. But that’s not how things work in this business.
Like most of you who live here, I am a survivor of adversity in life. A survivor of corporate layoffs. A survivor of broken relationships. A survivor of shattered dreams. A survivor of lost loved ones and good friends, some who died way too early. A survivor in a newspaper industry that has been crushed by the internet. And a survivor of two winters in Livingston.
Despite some naysayers, the Enterprise will survive, too. We are regrouping, rebuilding and reenergizing. The new owners are 100% committed to delivering intensely focused local news and content to the community. And so am I.
The transition has been tricky but we are ironing out the kinks. We have a new telephone system, new circulation network, new email system, new publishing software, and new training videos to watch. Please be patient as we navigate the new technology intended to help us deliver the news more effectively and efficiently.
Whether you read us in print or online, the Enterprise will continue to be the go-to source for accurate and timely local news and information about Livingston and Park County. Our news staff is fully dedicated to telling the colorful stories of our communities, holding local government and elected officials accountable, and helping readers understand complex issues.
Journalism is a tough gig. Some say it’s a dying art. The pay is not great and the hours are often long. Writing on tight deadlines can be stressful. And sometimes the news and issues can be complicated, and require knowledge and expertise outside your comfort zone. Sometimes you have to do the best you can with limited resources and personnel.
Not all of the feedback from the community has been negative. Many of you have told me that you read and support the Enterprise either in print or online, or both. It’s your hometown newspaper and you care about it. You read the obituaries, do the crossword puzzle, enjoy local sports coverage, scan the classified and legal ads, read local news, check the weather, and stay informed about what’s going on in the community. One friend said he liked reading profiles of people in the community. One old-timer told me the Enterprise was like an old friend.
My editorial goal is to keep the Enterprise a little bit old school, while introducing more hip and dynamic features and platforms that appeal to younger generations. We will continue to publish a print newspaper, while also investing heavily in our digital media assets such as our website, e-newsletter, social media properties, a snazzy app, and video.
The transformation and revitalization of the Enterprise will be a community effort. For starters, we are creating a community advisory board of local people from diverse sectors who will serve as resources for story ideas and key connections with others. We will also host two community listening sessions this year and invite the public to give us feedback, ideas and opinions on what you would like to see and read in the Enterprise. Please stay tuned, as soon we will release more information on these two important community initiatives.
I came to Montana from Georgia seeking refuge and redemption. I needed a fresh start somewhere to heal, rebuild, write, and find my creative zone. My career had been sidetracked by corporate layoffs and COVID. And I was reeling from a damaged relationship and personal health issues.
By grace and good fortune, I was invited by a friend to spend the summer of 2021 in Paradise Valley and help him renovate his mountain home. The experience changed my life, redirected my trajectory and reshaped my priorities. I realized that I needed to stay here. Close to the mountains. Close to the river. Close to Livingston, an eclectic and engaged community with ordinary and extraordinary people. A rambling railroad city reinventing itself with arts and culture, music and entertainment, tourism and growth, and civic pride.
So here I am. Your new editor. Today, my vaulting ambition is to make the community proud of the Livingston Enterprise again. To rebuild and restore respect for Livingston’s oldest and favorite news source. To serve as a unifying beacon and must-read resource in the community. To once again become the center for civic and civil conversation.
Call me crazy, but I love this crazy business. I don’t do it for the money. I don’t do it for ego or prestige. I do it because this is my craft and my calling in life. I’m a journeyman journalist with a passion for writing, storytelling and delivering the news. And I just happen to live in Livingston, a city that I absolutely adore.
A beautiful and historic river runs through Livingston. So does the ubiquitous train on the railroad that helped build this town. The river and the train. Two constants in the history of our city founded in 1882. One year later the newspaper was established here, printing and distributing daily news to the townspeople.
One hundred and forty years of the Livingston Enterprise. Now that’s something to celebrate. Maybe I can talk the new owners into throwing an anniversary party this year. Stay tuned friends.