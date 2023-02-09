Vaulting ambition for the Livingston Enterprise

John Carroll, Managing Editor

This year is the 140th anniversary of the Livingston Enterprise. The newspaper was founded in 1883, one year after the city of Livingston was established in Montana.

The paper has been an institution in Livingston throughout the city’s history, providing news, information and advertising to area residents, and serving as the legal organ of Park County. Like other newspapers, the Enterprise is on the frontline of history every day, keeping people informed about what’s happening in the community, and reporting on news and issues that are relevant and useful to local residents.