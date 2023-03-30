Are you ready for Easter this year? I am. With the snow and ice in Montana this year, I am ready. Actually, around the world we have seen unrest, hunger, and loss. And remember, it was three years ago this month when our lives were shaken with a pandemic. Our whole world was in crisis. Yet the calendar pages kept turning. Now here we are in 2023. Easter is here again.

Really, the celebration of Easter begins with the celebration of Christmas. Luke 2:11 tells us of the news from the angels to the shepherds, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior who is Christ the Lord.” From the day of His birth, the destiny of the babe was clearly stated. He was the Savior, one who saves. He would die on the cross as a willing sacrifice for our sin.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Lois Olmstead is a conference speaker and author who lives in the Shields Valley. Email her at loistimeout@gmail.com or visit www.timeoutwithlois.com.