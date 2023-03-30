Are you ready for Easter this year? I am. With the snow and ice in Montana this year, I am ready. Actually, around the world we have seen unrest, hunger, and loss. And remember, it was three years ago this month when our lives were shaken with a pandemic. Our whole world was in crisis. Yet the calendar pages kept turning. Now here we are in 2023. Easter is here again.
Really, the celebration of Easter begins with the celebration of Christmas. Luke 2:11 tells us of the news from the angels to the shepherds, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior who is Christ the Lord.” From the day of His birth, the destiny of the babe was clearly stated. He was the Savior, one who saves. He would die on the cross as a willing sacrifice for our sin.
His death would have not been any different from other religious leaders or prophets had He not risen to life again. He victoriously defeated death by rising to life again on the third day. Witnesses spread the news of His resurrection. Hallelujah! Easter is the celebration of life!
Easter is a celebration of faith. Faith, says the Bible in Hebrews, “is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Faith is belief in what we cannot see, but we know to be true. We celebrate Easter because we believe Jesus died on the cross and rose again.
And Easter is a celebration of love. Unconditional love. Jesus did not die on the cross because we deserved or earned His sacrifice. “While we were yet sinners Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8) He willingly gave Himself because He loved us. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Do you think there is an Easter celebration in heaven as well? The rejoicing of those who put their faith in Jesus Christ and this year, this month, this week, passed from death into their heavenly home? Truly, Easter is a celebration of joy also.
Even in the sorrow and anguish on that hill at Calvary where there were three crosses, Jesus on one, and two thieves on the others. Donna Green sent me a devotion message last Easter that said, “One of the criminals railed at the Lord in unbelief. The other cried out in faith, ‘Lord, remember me when You come into Your kingdom.’” (Luke 23:42).
They each made a choice that determined where they would spend eternity.” To the one who cried out in belief, Jesus said, “Today you will be with Me in Paradise.”
The message of Easter will be echoed around the world in ornate cathedrals, small chapels, churches in malls, at sunrise services on hillsides and churches online. Pass the word. Tell others. We can walk with a thankful heart and joyous spirit because Jesus Christ came to save us from sin and death.
That, dear friends, is the reason we walk with joy. Even in the midst of snowstorms and life storms, we can stand in faith and rock-solid truth. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior who is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:11)
Jesus came, died, and rose again. That is the good news — “For unto us”, that is you and me. Oh friends, trust in Him and give thanks for His gifts to us — love, forgiveness, mercy, and hope.
It is my prayer that this week each of you will choose a church to attend and go expecting to be blessed and encouraged by the Easter songs and sermons. Hosanna!
I have to choose Psalm 23 for you this week. When the Psalm tells about the Good Shepherd and His sheep, that’s us! Happy Palm Sunday! Happy Easter!
Lois Olmstead is a conference speaker and author who lives in the Shields Valley. Email her at loistimeout@gmail.com or visit www.timeoutwithlois.com.