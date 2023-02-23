Wes and Rachel Theis are two of my very favorite people. We met three years ago when they came from Sioux Falls, South Dakota so that Wes could interview for the position of youth pastor at Living Hope Church in Livingston. They stayed at the ranch. Mom and I liked them from the start.
Since 2018, Wes has led high school and middle school ministries and provides pastoral support as needed at Living Hope Church. Wes just started an early morning Workout Group for men at the Civic Center. Rachel works at Total Electric and helps with the youth also. They are involved in many Livingston sports activities. Their faith in Jesus is real. Their personalities are fun and sincere.
When I read this in his Parents’ Newsletter this week, I asked if I could share it with you. This is one of those columns you will want to save. Thank you, Wes.
What is the point of kids?
Youth Pastor, Living Hope Church
A couple of years ago Rachel and I were listening to an old college friend bemoan the experience of a family “reunion,” if you could call it that. This reunion was held in the thick of the most intense period of division I think many of us reading have experienced in our lives — over politics, COVID restrictions, and racial tension. The result: a reunion that was anything but.
The distance between family members that was uncovered during this weekend was so devastating to our friend that she wondered out loud: “Why would I even have kids if we all end up being strangers to each other in 20 years?”
I have to admit — that question punched me right in the gut. But it did get me thinking …
What is the point of kids?
Do we have them so we can have cute little friends? That’s pretty compelling to me! But poop …
Do we have them so someone might take care of us when we need our diapers changed? Well, not a bad idea either … But poop … If you have a normal teen right now and that was your reason, you’re probably seriously questioning your life choices …;)
The Bible captures the reason in a simple, beautiful picture: Kids are like arrows in the hands of a warrior. What’s the point of carefully crafting arrows? To point them in the right direction, let them go, and then watch them do some damage.
So we make arrows. We straighten them out. We take care in applying the fletching. If we’re feeling feisty, we give them some barbed, sharp teeth.
Then, we head to the battlefield. We aim farther than we can reach with our sword, and we point toward the meanest looking target. (It’s crucial that you understand our battle is not against flesh and blood here. Don’t get distracted.) And then we let that arrow go.
There’s a chance that arrow misses or gets redirected by things you can’t control, but heck, it may just take down a giant.
For some of you, your bow may be drawn, the target selected, and now it’s almost time to let go. Don’t hesitate once the moment is right. It’s a beautiful arrow. I felt the prick of its sharpness and bled a little bit. As cool as it is, it only makes an impact after release.
Don’t worry, though. After the victory is won, a warrior always goes and gathers up their arrows — a real family reunion.
Lois Olmstead is a conference speaker and author who lives in the Shields Valley. Email her at loistimeout@gmail.com or visit www.timeoutwithlois.com.