Wes and Rachel Theis are two of my very favorite people. We met three years ago when they came from Sioux Falls, South Dakota so that Wes could interview for the position of youth pastor at Living Hope Church in Livingston. They stayed at the ranch. Mom and I liked them from the start.

Since 2018, Wes has led high school and middle school ministries and provides pastoral support as needed at Living Hope Church. Wes just started an early morning Workout Group for men at the Civic Center. Rachel works at Total Electric and helps with the youth also. They are involved in many Livingston sports activities. Their faith in Jesus is real. Their personalities are fun and sincere.

Lois Olmstead is a conference speaker and author who lives in the Shields Valley. Email her at loistimeout@gmail.com or visit www.timeoutwithlois.com.