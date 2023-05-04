The Ark, Part 2
As I said last week about my experience visiting the site of the replica of Noah’s Ark — the Ark is big. Really big. I flew into Cincinnati, Ohio and met my Colstrip friends, Ron and Sharon there. The “Ark Encounter” is in Williamstown, Kentucky, 40 miles south.
And I also said, “When traveling anywhere, or doing anything exciting, my mind is on you, yes, you faithful column readers. How can I share this?” This time it has been very difficult to put into words. For me, it was mind-boggling and one of the most awesome adventures of my life, really. Everything was done so well.
I don’t know exactly what I had expected. My friends, Riley and Carolyn Shimmin shared the books they had purchased during their visit. And my friend Alta LeDoux went twice to see the Ark Encounter on Bus Tours that were based out of Bozeman.
The idea of the trip came when I was visiting my friends, Ron and Sharon Burton, last November, while they were at their date ranch in Indio, California. They live in Colstrip, Montana, where He-Who and I lived for 35 years. Many of you will remember the tales of the trip my mom and I took to visit them. When we said we were going to a “Date Ranch” we got some odd looks until we explained it was dates that grow on trees. You eat them!
As a matter of fact, I better pause and go get a few of them right now, since Sharon was kind enough to bring some to me when we met in Cincinnati … Yum. I am laughing.
I remember my Dad telling me, rancher at heart that he was: “When you are out traveling around all over the country, be sure you tell people to 'Eat Beef.'"
I said, “Dad, that little old lady in the commercials is already doing that.”
He said, “Do it anyway. People might eat fish and chicken instead, these days.” That was my Dad. I must be just like him. I still say, “Eat Beef” but now I add, “And dates, too.”
Well, it is a perfect time to talk about sharing our faith right now, is it not? We get excited and share about what gives us joy, what we like. Another story about my dad: I can so remember him and his additives to be put in with gas at the gas pump.
He’d open up the trunk of the car or reach in behind the seat of his pickup and pull out a red, green, blue or whatever color of the latest product destined to make your engine run better, and in it would go. But that wasn’t enough. If you had coffee with him, he’d be sure to tell about his latest "miracle" product.
Jesus is not a “miracle product.” He is the Creator, Redeemer, Savior and Lord, Son of God, who came to this earth as a baby. A phrase I heard in a Christmas song this year was “from the Cradle to a Crown.” A crown of thrones was on His head on that cross where he died to be the sacrifice, the Lamb, for our sins. And rose from the grave three days later, conquering sin and death. For us. For you. For me.
And that verse in the Bible in Romans 6:23 says, “The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life.” Our part is recognizing that we are sinners. Another verse in Romans says, “While we were yet sinners Christ died for us.”
Kind of like the gifts under the Christmas tree, we have to receive them and open them to accept them as ours. So also, the “gift of God.” We acknowledge our sin (repent is the Bible word) and say words like, “God I accept your gift of salvation because I believe you died on that cross for me.” It is all about believing, isn’t it?
Kind of like the Ark, maybe? I can tell you all about it, but until you see it for yourself, it won’t be real to you. John 3:16 is the perfect verse for us this week.
