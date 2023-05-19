An interesting thought popped into my mind this morning. I was standing at my upstairs window, which I call “Daniel’s Window,” (from the story in Daniel 6). The Crazy Mountains are in the distance and Clyde Park City Park is across the street. I said, “Good Morning, Lord. Here I am again. I slept better, spring is coming, it was warmer, so I am in a better frame of mind than I was yesterday … and the day before that … and the day before that, I am sorry to say.”

It is interesting how cold and rainy days and not sleeping well can make one a bit-of-sorts! In my prayers I asked God to forgive my lack of patience and my lack of trust in Him in my daily life for things going on. I know I John 1:9 says “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” I know that to be true. So I did and He did.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Lois Olmstead is a conference speaker and author who lives in the Shields Valley. Email her at loistimeout@gmail.com or visit www.timeoutwithlois.com.

Tags