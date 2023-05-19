An interesting thought popped into my mind this morning. I was standing at my upstairs window, which I call “Daniel’s Window,” (from the story in Daniel 6). The Crazy Mountains are in the distance and Clyde Park City Park is across the street. I said, “Good Morning, Lord. Here I am again. I slept better, spring is coming, it was warmer, so I am in a better frame of mind than I was yesterday … and the day before that … and the day before that, I am sorry to say.”
It is interesting how cold and rainy days and not sleeping well can make one a bit-of-sorts! In my prayers I asked God to forgive my lack of patience and my lack of trust in Him in my daily life for things going on. I know I John 1:9 says “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” I know that to be true. So I did and He did.
Then an interesting thought popped into my head as I stood there, feeling better. “I wonder … what if Jesus happened to walk across the street and up my sidewalk? What if He asked me to walk with him awhile?”
Because He surely walked along with people while He was here on earth. We know He did. Then my next thought was, “What would He say to me?” and clear as a bell, it came to me, I think He would look lovingly into my eyes and say, “Lois, how are you doing? Really doing? Inside, in your heart and soul? You know I love you.”
And I know that I know He would be asking, even though of course He knew the answers to that — because He knows me better than I know me, and He likes me, too.
Also because He is not as much concerned about what we do, but who we are and how we are. Remember Psalms 23? We are His sheep. He, the Lord, is my Shepherd, and yours, too, if you are a believer in Him.
Just standing there in my Daniel’s Window, I felt His love pour over me. Do you think we could call it “An affirmation?”
Knowing and studying His Word, the Bible, helps us in these times. One verse you know as well, affirms that, “Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” (Psalm 119:105) And also, “You know when I sit down and when I rise up; You discern my thoughts from afar.” (Psalm 139:2)
Makes me think about when my brother and I were little, and my mom would tell us not to play in the creek. When some friends drove up and went in the house for coffee, we knew she wouldn’t be watching, so in the creek we jumped. The company left, we walked up to the house as big as you please, thinking how smart we were. Back in those days kids that misbehaved got spankings, and we did. For the longest time we just couldn’t figure out how she knew? Do you suppose wet hair and wet clothes were a clue? She knew us and she cared about us.
And that is a giant clue for me now — God knows me and He cares about me. An old song has a line in it, “He walks with me, and He talks with me, and He tells me I am His own.” Isn’t that what prayer is? Isn’t that why He tells us over and over in His Word — to pray? He cares. He listens.
So my question to you this week, dear readers, is asking you the same question, “What do you think Jesus would talk to you about if you and He took a walk together?” For further study, see what Jesus said to Cleopas and his friend, when He met them on a path, on the same day He rose from the dead. (Luke 24:13-53)
See, He did walk and talk with people like us. God Bless You All.
