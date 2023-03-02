Lois Olmstead

Being in a Bible study is a good thing. I love Bible studies. I hope you are in one. Bible studies can even be just two people. And besides getting to study God’s Word together, friendship, encouragement, support, and fun can happen there. This week in our Monday Bible Study in Clyde Park someone mentioned running out of gas.

I had to tell about my little red bug. It had a colorful history. We were living in Colstrip. I went to Billings to buy drapes for our new house. But I bought a car instead. I saw an ad as I was having breakfast: VW Bug, $400, new radio, battery.