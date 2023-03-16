By the time we finished the first leg of our trip to the March 5 NASCAR Races in Las Vegas, my track record was not good. I left my cell phone in the car and had to go get it. Then go through security again. When we landed in Salt Lake, my vest pocket zipper got stuck with my phone in it. Thanks to two security guys and scissors I’m not supposed to tell about, I got my phone.

Was Ross thinking this trip with his mom might be hazardous? It was not over. It was a short flight to Las Vegas. We followed the signs toward the baggage area. A siren went off and all the terminal lights started blinking. “Attention. There has been a Security Alert. It is being investigated. Stay calm.”

Lois Olmstead is a conference speaker and author who lives in the Shields Valley. Email her at loistimeout@gmail.com or visit www.timeoutwithlois.com.