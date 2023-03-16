By the time we finished the first leg of our trip to the March 5 NASCAR Races in Las Vegas, my track record was not good. I left my cell phone in the car and had to go get it. Then go through security again. When we landed in Salt Lake, my vest pocket zipper got stuck with my phone in it. Thanks to two security guys and scissors I’m not supposed to tell about, I got my phone.
Was Ross thinking this trip with his mom might be hazardous? It was not over. It was a short flight to Las Vegas. We followed the signs toward the baggage area. A siren went off and all the terminal lights started blinking. “Attention. There has been a Security Alert. It is being investigated. Stay calm.”
“Really?” We looked at each other and everyone else. They were still doing what they were doing. No one hit the floor. They kept walking so we did, too, with the blaring siren and flashing lights. Inside I couldn’t help laughing. Ross would never go anywhere with me again.
He-Who-Took-Long-Steps started the family racing thing years ago. We went to dirt track races, demolition derbies, and Bump & Runs. He and I went to NASCAR in Vegas, Phoenix, Charlotte and Daytona. At Daytona we paid to drive a race car around the track. (He-Who drove.)
Our son Kevin took us to the NHRA Drag Races in Seattle. That was the loudest. Ross has worked at Gallatin Speedway Friday nights in Belgrade over 20 years. Kevin and Kathie live near there and in 18 years have missed very few races. When moved to the ranch, we went, too. In 2003 we took our three sons and their wives and grandson Justin to Nascar in Vegas. It was so fun!
Now Ross and I were going back there … if we made it out of the airport alive! Just as we saw Mike and Peggy Scanson, friends who were picking us up, the siren and blinking light stuff stopped. We heard, “All Clear.” Hallelujah.
Ross went out to get a taxi downtown. (He wasn’t leaving me. That was our plan.) Mike, Peggy and I went to Boulder City to see my cousin Pat Amon. We had lunch in the neatest cafe eating pasties that were made like they used to serve miners years ago. We visited an art gallery. Downtown Boulder City is a neat place. And has the uniqueness of no gambling in their city.
Mike expertly got us there and back. Peggy had a pot of Chicken Tortellini Soup cooking at their house. It was delicious. (Are you like me? The food is as fun as the vacation sights?) Visiting was great. Ross got there by Uber. I was impressed he knew how to do it.
The next day Mike and Peggy took us to the Speedway to pick up the special pit paces Ross got, and then dropped us off at the airport to pick up our rental car. It was one of those “passing of the baton” moments. He drove. I was the passenger.
Now it is time for me to get on my soapbox for a bit. So many family activities had to be curtailed with the pandemic and only in the last year have many felt comfortable with resuming them. You may still resist traveling afar and being in unfamiliar places. That can be very reasonable in your situation. However, getting out, even close to home, experiencing new adventures is so good for our mental well-being. I am so thankful for all those trips and outings with our kids when they were young. Memories were made I treasure.
Surely you are aware God has told you and me — right there in the beginning of His Word to us — we need days of rest. How are you doing at that? Let’s read the first chapter of Genesis this week for our Bible reading. That might inspire you — there’s a lot out there in our world God created to see.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Lois Olmstead is a conference speaker and author who lives in the Shields Valley. Email her at loistimeout@gmail.com or visit www.timeoutwithlois.com.