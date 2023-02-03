My high school classmate and friend, Gretchen Downer, sent me a perfect Bible verse for our column last week, Leviticus 11:29: “These are unclean for you among the creatures that swarm upon the earth: the weasel, the mouse, the great lizard according to its kind …” (New RSV) You can read more there if you want.

I knew I had to share my other mouse story from May 2015. We were just getting settled in our modular home close to my folks. Here’s that story: Waking before dawn seems to be a hazard of growing older. Last Friday my eyes opened at 4 am. My body likes eight hours of sleep, always has. But a few fretful tosses and turns let me know sleep was not going to return. I got up and went down the hall to my office.

