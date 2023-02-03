My high school classmate and friend, Gretchen Downer, sent me a perfect Bible verse for our column last week, Leviticus 11:29: “These are unclean for you among the creatures that swarm upon the earth: the weasel, the mouse, the great lizard according to its kind …” (New RSV) You can read more there if you want.
I knew I had to share my other mouse story from May 2015. We were just getting settled in our modular home close to my folks. Here’s that story: Waking before dawn seems to be a hazard of growing older. Last Friday my eyes opened at 4 am. My body likes eight hours of sleep, always has. But a few fretful tosses and turns let me know sleep was not going to return. I got up and went down the hall to my office.
Knowing what I know now I should have stayed in bed! While sitting in my chair at my beautiful new desk in my new office in our new downsized home, I felt something funny on my foot. I looked down and there was a mouse, a live mouse on my bare foot!
I jumped. It jumped. Then it sprinted around the corner, down the hall and under the door into the linen closet!
I made a loving wife decision to not wake He-Who-Takes-Long-Steps until the sun came up. I grabbed a bath towel and shoved it between the floor and the door trapping the interloper in the closet. I was ticked — a mouse in our new house.
I announced the visitor news to He-Who two seconds after his alarm beeped — he knew why. He said when modular homes are on site, getting put together, this could happen.
We figured at our age we couldn’t outrun the mouse, so we each had a box in hand to trap it. I carefully opened the closet door and met Miss Mouse eye to eye. She was on the second shelf! Do they have suction cup feet, for crying out loud? I jumped. She jumped — right into my box! He-Who popped a lid on the box and I threw the box and its contents out in the yard. ‘Twas the first mouse we ever let free.
What trauma! That night we sat in our chairs waiting for the 10 o’clock news when a mouse dashes by the TV!
I said, “That does it!” I ran to the bedroom, put pants on over my pajamas, grabbed my jacket and car keys hollering back, “I’m going to town for traps!” Ten miles out and it was 9.31 p.m. At 10 to 10 I left Albertsons, no traps and dashed to Town & Country as they were closing. “Got mouse traps?” They were in sets of two, so I bought five packages! At home an assembly line was set up and peanut butter and war was declared. (If you love the rotten little critters, skip to the end.)
We weren’t in our chairs 10 minutes when a trap in the pantry went off. Racing there we saw a sprung trap and a mouse zip under the dryer! We moved a trap there. Before bed I stuffed steel wool soap pads in gaps by the drains under the sinks. “I fixed them,” I said to me. Nope. Next morning working at my desk I hear a noise. Yup in my wastebasket! A mouse. He-Who says “Did you recognize it? Probably the one you let go ...” He was wise to exit at that point.
So far no more. We check our trap lines often. Mom brought me two more traps. She said, “Do you think Noah was not listening to God when he took mosquitoes and mice on the ark? Maybe God said, ‘Don’t take them!’”
Our spiritual lesson this week? We better listen carefully to what God is saying to us. We need to get His message clearly.
So that is my other mouse story. Do you have one? A verse or a story? Send it to me at loistimeout@gmail.com.
Lois Olmstead is a conference speaker and author who lives in the Shields Valley. Email her at loistimeout@gmail.com or visit www.timeoutwithlois.com.