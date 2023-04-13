Another exciting adventure is happening this week. I am flying to Cincinnati Ohio. My friends, Ron and Sharon Burton are flying from Indio, California to meet me there. We are going to see Noah’s Ark. Well, not exactly, but a replica of the original one. It was built in Williamstown, Kentucky.
The website for the “Ark Encounter” says “Experience Bible history at the life-size Noah’s Ark! Meet Noah, his family, and the animals on the Ark. The family-friendly Ark Encounter theme park also features a zoo, zip lines, and timber-frame restaurant.”
I will not be partaking in the zipline adventure. At our Old Settlers meeting I said I wouldn’t be at the next meeting. I was going to the Ark. My friend, Tom Sarrazin said, “I don’t know all about the Ark, but I figure Lois won’t be back for 40 days!”
So while I am gone, since spring is coming, here is landscaping thought:
Rocks are my specialty. I have loved rocks since I was little. There are wonderful rocks around this area in the Shields River Valley. Thousands of them. When our house in the hayfield at the ranch got finished, our projects started. A favorite was the gas station overhead garage door we installed in our breezeway between the house and garage/shop.
When we have gatherings, we just roll up the door and walk out to our back patio, which also has a sitting wall made of mortared-together gray cinder blocks. Our back yard looked out on two mountain ranges, so we enjoy our morning coffee out there.
We made a curved sidewalk up to our front door with a circular patio with a sitting wall part way around it. Next to that we made a hill. We used the dirt that was excavated from our house site. We had my dad and his tractor shape the hill. We covered it with landscaping fabric. We bought a truckload of big rocks delivered for $125. My dad nearly had a fit. He said, “I spent years getting all the rocks out of this hayfield. Now you are paying for them to be hauled back in?”
I patiently explained that these rocks were different. These are special rocks,” I said.
“They must be,” he said, “if you have to pay for them!” He gave me a good idea. Maybe other people wanted to get rid of their hayfield rocks. Sure enough, a man had a big pile of rocks he wanted hauled away. “We’ll come look at them,” I said. Oh they were so special, white ones, sparkly ones and all kinds. We made many trips. He was happy and so were we. Now when I drive by, I see the trees are taller than the house now and offer shade for the sitting wall. Hope that gives you an idea or two.
Five years later we moved closer to my folks. My project was building a stone path from the back patio out to the edge of the lawn (more rocks, happy me). I used great sandstone rocks from the creek bank on the ranch for the first part, which was wider. Then I narrowed that to a 2-foot-wide path using round, flat river stones. I used masonry sand for the base and between the rocks. My dad lifted the boulders we had delivered into their places in our plan with his big John Deere tractor. It turned out so much better than I expected. He-Who planted bushes. He had the green thumb. My specialty was rocks.
Oh how precious are the memories of those times working together. We saved my quarters all winter for our spring ideas!
Home sweet home … with lots of rocks. Our projects turned out and we even stayed married! (There were times … just so you know …)
I hope you are motivated to drive around and look at yards, now that the snow is leaving. Get ideas and make memories. Our Bible reading is Psalm chapter 1. Let’s be “trees planted by streams of living waters.” Have a blessed week.
