Another exciting adventure is happening this week. I am flying to Cincinnati Ohio. My friends, Ron and Sharon Burton are flying from Indio, California to meet me there. We are going to see Noah’s Ark. Well, not exactly, but a replica of the original one. It was built in Williamstown, Kentucky.

The website for the “Ark Encounter” says “Experience Bible history at the life-size Noah’s Ark! Meet Noah, his family, and the animals on the Ark. The family-friendly Ark Encounter theme park also features a zoo, zip lines, and timber-frame restaurant.”

Lois Olmstead is a conference speaker and author who lives in the Shields Valley. Email her at loistimeout@gmail.com or visit www.timeoutwithlois.com.

