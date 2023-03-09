Lois Olmstead

Do you ever get so excited about something you get to do that is hard to keep your mouth shut about it? That’s me. Most of you remember that I am the one whose mother gave quarters to not to talk. We’d be headed to Bozeman to the stock yards or Big Timber for feed or anywhere else. My mom would say, “Lois if you stay quiet until we get there, we’ll give you a quarter.”

Needless to say, a quarter was worth a lot when I was 10. But it was so hard for my mouth to stay shut. Especially if my little brother Ron was with me in the back seat, making goofy faces at me. With teeth gritted I would be quiet as long as I could, then words would escape. “Are we there yet?” I’d ask, and the quarter slipped away.

Lois Olmstead is a conference speaker and author who lives in the Shields Valley. Email her at loistimeout@gmail.com or visit www.timeoutwithlois.com.