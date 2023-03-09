Do you ever get so excited about something you get to do that is hard to keep your mouth shut about it? That’s me. Most of you remember that I am the one whose mother gave quarters to not to talk. We’d be headed to Bozeman to the stock yards or Big Timber for feed or anywhere else. My mom would say, “Lois if you stay quiet until we get there, we’ll give you a quarter.”
Needless to say, a quarter was worth a lot when I was 10. But it was so hard for my mouth to stay shut. Especially if my little brother Ron was with me in the back seat, making goofy faces at me. With teeth gritted I would be quiet as long as I could, then words would escape. “Are we there yet?” I’d ask, and the quarter slipped away.
It is so very special to me, that when my granddaughters, Saige and Taryn, were little and visiting, we’d take road trips or just be together … yup, it got passed down the family tree. I’m so glad, and I did not offer quarters — words are probably worth dollars now. Besides, it blessed me!
However, this last month I couldn’t help myself. I had to tell. I had to tell that Ross and I got tickets for the NASCAR races the first weekend in March, in Las Vegas. Really! He-Who-Took-Long-Steps passed his love for car races not only to me, but all three sons and now some of the grandkids, too. You will hear more about that next week.
This was a celebration for Ross’ March birthday and for all his help in getting Mom and I moved and a jillion other things. Others helped lots, too, but my trip fund didn’t have enough money for tickets and a bus for you all. Sorry. But if there is ever a windfall … next time you are invited.
After a few days of preparations and errands together, and me telling our news, Ross said, “Don’t lock your doors when we leave.”
He said, “Just leave em’ all open. Then all the crooks and robbers that have heard you tell everyone in a 100 miles you are going to be gone, can walk right in. Besides then your new front door won’t get busted.”
Humph! I didn’t say anything back to him, but I sure was tempted to get a quarter out of my purse and slap it on the table beside his ice tea! Instead I made a deal with me that I would keep a secret. No telling in this column or on the internet.
So first of all, congratulations to me! I did it! I kept my mouth shut! Until now. We are back and I have stories to tell! What fun we had! You’ll hear about who lost a credit card, how many times one kid got locked out of his room and how many times you can circle Interstate 15 trying to return a rental car.
Quickly for now, the first two hours of our trip: At 6:45 a.m. we checked in at the Bozeman airport, got through the security check, and ordered breakfast. I looked for my phone. No phone. Out the door, to the parking lot, back in, through security again. They remembered me. I told them why (didn’t tell Ross I told them). Then we land in Salt Lake, have layover, I find a sofa chair, feet propped up, phone in vest pocket. The zipper is stuck. Ross and two security guys try. It is really stuck. Security guys says, “Go to that store, get scissors, don’t tell anybody they have scissors.” I went. Got scissors, cut inside seam, got phone. Gave scissors back. And I am not telling anyone! (’Spose now I’m on some list!)
Got back to my chair. Ross got up and said, “Sit here — do not move until I get back.” I will tell you all a secret — years ago he learned that from his mother.
Our Bible reading this week is a story about “don’t tell.” What do you think is taught in these verses?
Lois Olmstead is a conference speaker and author who lives in the Shields Valley. Email her at loistimeout@gmail.com or visit www.timeoutwithlois.com.