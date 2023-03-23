It has been fun taking you with us on our NASCAR trip. On Saturday and Sunday we went to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the races. The last time I had been was in 2004 with He-Who-Took-Long-Steps when we took our boys and their wives with us. I think He-Who would be so happy that Ross and I got to do this together in celebration of Ross’ birthday this year. Thank you all for being happy for us. It was so fun.

I often hear people say, “You got to be kidding me. You like that? Watching noisy cars going around in circle for hours?”

Lois Olmstead is a conference speaker and author who lives in the Shields Valley. Email her at loistimeout@gmail.com or visit www.timeoutwithlois.com.