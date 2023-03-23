It has been fun taking you with us on our NASCAR trip. On Saturday and Sunday we went to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the races. The last time I had been was in 2004 with He-Who-Took-Long-Steps when we took our boys and their wives with us. I think He-Who would be so happy that Ross and I got to do this together in celebration of Ross’ birthday this year. Thank you all for being happy for us. It was so fun.
I often hear people say, “You got to be kidding me. You like that? Watching noisy cars going around in circle for hours?”
Isn’t it a good thing there are lots of sports so we can all like what we like? And we can like being an active participant in what we like and we can like not being a participant and just watching as well.
My folks went to the National Rodeo Finals each December for years. Then there were the years they were just as happy to watch it on TV in the comfort of their living room. Three weeks before my mom went to heaven, she watched all 10 nights of the finals. Those of you who were helping us get ready to move during that time can remember being “shushed” if the rodeo was on.
Yup. I like the Nascar races from the comfort of my (actually He-Who’s) chair and my TV. But oh, how fun to be there, too! All the sights and sounds. There were changes. Last time I bought a NASCAR umbrella.
I took it to the races and other places back home, including a Bible study field trip to the Bair Ranch, a historical must-see place a couple hours north of us. It was there I accidentally left my NASCAR umbrella. I went back two months later, but it was gone.
I was telling my friend Shary that I was going to buy another one this time. I said, “I will need an umbrella with the sun there.”
The day before I left, Shary gifted me with a really nice new travel umbrella. “In case you don’t find one to buy right away,” she said. I happily put it in my backpack. And very unhappily handed it over to the security guard when he told me beginning this year umbrellas were not allowed. I asked if he would keep it for me? He was sorry, but “No.”
It was nearly a mile back to the car. I gave him my umbrella. I hope it gave it to his grandma. Prolly not. It went in the barrel with all the other confiscated stuff. Are you like me? Hindsight is so good. I wish I would have just laid it along the fence near where we went through. Then casually picked up after the races … if it was still there.
It was OK. Rules are rules. Actually it was another good memory to treasure. It is kinda nice to be my age and have a dangerous item that has to be taken out of my backpack!
We had a great time. We aren’t telling about taking the rental car back to the airport in the dark with five lanes of speeding traffic with bright lights everywhere, trying to follow the directions the GPS lady was telling us. We made it, barely.
It’s been a joy sharing our trip with you. I hope you have a vacation trip in your future. You remember the theme of this ministry for the last 50 years has been “Enjoying the Journey.” Whether it’s a quick trip for ice cream, a road trip for a day, or a jaunt like ours, take your family or a friend. Make a memory.
Our Bible chapter this week is Psalm 100, my favorite. And Happy birthday, Ross! Thanks for making it so fun … well, all of it except the rental car part …
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Lois Olmstead is a conference speaker and author who lives in the Shields Valley. Email her at loistimeout@gmail.com or visit www.timeoutwithlois.com.