A computer came into our house and our lives for the first time in about 1986. What I remember most was the new language we had to learn in order to operate it. MS DOS and PC’s were added to our vocabulary. Our computer was an Amiga. To start it, we pressed start, it “whirred” like starting an engine and a white “C >:” came up on the black screen. Then we had to type some letters I never thought I would forget to tell the computer to begin.
Maybe some computer geek can tell me. And just for the record, being called a geek was a good thing back then. It meant you were knowledgeable about these new critters.
Little did we know the changes that would come into our lives in the years following. It seemed back then we told the computer what to do, now it tells us what to do. They know so much, they give us a weather forecast, a recipe, or directions simply by us asking “it” a question.
Another facet of computers these days, is the restore option. If you really mess things up, choosing restore, reset or default, returns the computers back to the way it was, before you messed it up. Someone told me, “When I had a problem with my phone I just restored it to default settings and it was fine.”
Such settings in life like “restore” could theoretically help my brain! For those things I forget, like names, and where I put my shoes or car keys … or what lap I am on.
Those of you who have been reading this column for a long time, will be surprised to learn, I am doing laps, no fooling, walking around the park, across the street from my home. I have walked six laps for the last three mornings in a row.
To be truthful, I need to say, I think I have walked six laps each time. I cannot be sure, because I am having trouble keeping track! Getting back to my starting point after my first lap around, I say, “One,” out loud to myself.
As I walk, I pray, I sing and I think. So by the time I get back to my starting point for the third or fourth time, I forget. Did I say “three” last time because I was ending my third lap, or did I say “three” because I am starting my third time around?
What a conundrum! Someone told me to put some stones in my pocket and then drop one each time I get back to Point A. First I am having enough trouble getting me around the park. To take a few more pounds around with me in my pocket seems impossible.
At least I am not alone. My friends, Mike and Peggy Scanson, walk around their park every day also. Sometimes they take a friend’s dog along with them to help him out. When Ross and I stayed with them the first night of our Nascar trip, I asked how many laps they walked.
They both laughed. “We have trouble keeping track!” I must apologize to them.
I thought “How hard could that be?” Now I know! That’s when I thought of that “Restore” button. I could go back and see how many laps for sure … but “No,” that would mean starting over. Yikes! “No.”
You know what? This sure could apply to life. And the answer for that is mostly “No” as well. There are some things in my life I would not want to go through again. Do you?
You know what I really like the best? Forget the computer commands and choices. I like best depending on God. On His grace and mercy and plan for my life. That is my choice.
It makes sense. If I walk an extra lap or forget one … it’s OK. I am still walking. I like that! And Mike and Peggy — this here is your apology from me. God Bless!
