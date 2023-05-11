A computer came into our house and our lives for the first time in about 1986. What I remember most was the new language we had to learn in order to operate it. MS DOS and PC’s were added to our vocabulary. Our computer was an Amiga. To start it, we pressed start, it “whirred” like starting an engine and a white “C >:” came up on the black screen. Then we had to type some letters I never thought I would forget to tell the computer to begin.

Maybe some computer geek can tell me. And just for the record, being called a geek was a good thing back then. It meant you were knowledgeable about these new critters.

Lois Olmstead is a conference speaker and author who lives in the Shields Valley. Email her at loistimeout@gmail.com or visit www.timeoutwithlois.com.

