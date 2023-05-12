Big news was announced last week from Livingston’s oldest and largest news source.
The Livingston Enterprise will print and mail newspapers twice a week starting next week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. We will no longer print newspapers five days a week.
This may be upsetting for some loyal readers and subscribers, but the reality is the newspaper industry is changing as more consumers get their news and information from online and digital platforms such as their cellphones, laptops and computers.
Part of the master plan for the Enterprise is to invest more in our digital news assets such as our website, e-editions, e-newsletter, social media, video and news app. We are excited about this strategic initiative to generate and deliver more local news, information and content through multiple channels and platforms.
The Enterprise will continue to publish local digital newspapers, or e-editions, five days a week Tuesday through Saturday with local breaking news and relevant content from the day. As a bonus, we will also publish national e-editions on Sunday and Monday that will be delivered to your email.
Here’s the good news about print: The printed editions of the Enterprise on Wednesdays and Saturdays will be bigger, better and chock full of local news. We will immediately double the page count on these print distribution days from 8 to 16 pages, and hopefully grow even larger.
The new and improved print edition of the Enterprise will consist of roughly 90% local news and content. Secondary news and content will focus on regional and state news. There will be no national news, unless it’s a local angle on a national story. Consumers can get national news all over the internet.
Our niche, our strength, our expertise, our wheelhouse is local news in Livingston and Park County. That is our editorial focus, mission and purpose.
So what kind of local content can readers expect to see and read in the new print editions of the Enterprise? Here’s a preview:
Issue-related journalism. More in-depth stories exploring topics and issues affecting our community such as affordable housing, education, health care, tourism, economic growth and development, crime, senior living and care, land and property rights, agriculture, the environment, wildlife, government and public service, childcare, and jobs.
Arts & Culture: We will provide more regular news and content on the local arts, culture and music scene with weekly profile stories on creative people in the community who are making waves, such as artists, musicians, actors, authors, writers, photographers, illustrators, poets, chefs, etc. We will preview and review arts-related events, live music, theater, art shows, book and poetry readings, author visits, etc.
Business news: Readers can expect more business news and feature stories. We will write a weekly spotlight story on a local business, and publish more business briefs related to awards, anniversaries, promotions, new hires, acquisitions and new businesses.
Outdoors & Recreation: Expect more regular news, content and commentary on hiking, fishing, hunting, skiing, paddling, gardening, etc. Outdoors recreation is a huge asset and attraction of our community and we will deliver consistent information and content on what's going on outside in Park County.
Voices: We will publish a weekly section called Voices that will feature local commentary, guest columnists, letters to the editor, opinions, and more.
Besides these new features, or categories of content, readers can expect regular, ongoing news and content on local life, city and county government, education news, high school sports coverage, a calendar of events, community news, and of course, breaking news.
We are also launching two full pages on Wednesdays and Saturdays dedicated to comics, puzzles and word games.
While we are committed to producing the best print newspaper in the state of Montana on Wednesdays and Saturdays, we will also continue to deliver and enhance our daily news e-editions that are delivered to your email every morning.
On Friday, May 11, the Enterprise published 11 local stories in one day with a staff of four journalists. That’s pretty impressive, if you ask me. Our news staff may be small in numbers, but we are efficient, hard-working, resourceful and committed to the community and our craft every single day.
We live here, we work here, we play here. We have our fingers on the pulse of the community and are dedicated to delivering exclusive and relevant local news, as well as colorful feature stories on the ordinary and extraordinary people of Livingston.
So if you haven’t bookmarked the Livingston Enterprise website on your computer browser yet, you might want to now.
If you haven’t signed up for our e-editions yet delivered to your email every day, you might want to now.
If you haven’t liked our Facebook page yet with more than 8,000 followers, you might want to now.
There’s a lot going down in this town, and it’s our job to report and write about the news and issues impacting and affecting our community.
Next week is go time for the Enterprise as we transition to twice-weekly print editions and beef up our digital news offerings.
On Wednesday, May 17, feel free to drop by the offices of the Enterprise on the corner of Main and Geyser streets for coffee, snacks and a preview of the new Livingston Enterprise. I and other staffers will be available to answer any questions or concerns you may have. Feel free to bring your laptop or other electronic device and we will have people on hand to help you activate your electronic subscription so you don’t miss anything.
We appreciate your support and encouragement as we continue to focus on delivering the best local news product that Livingston has ever seen.
