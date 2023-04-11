Dorothy Bradley

Two sets of sandhill crane families erupted in conversation this morning, checking out the landscape in the Cottonwood Creek drainage, still full of snow and ice but broadcasting their voices up and out from a natural Greek amphitheater. I could see the families, three birds in each, flapping, talking, taking wing, circling.

This is the month when the two parents start throwing “junior” out of the nest, so to speak — the sight which my own family unabashedly personified, likening the big birds to our own human experience, and openly weeping at the plight of poor “junior” suddenly realizing he would not have the security of mom and dad for the rest of his life.

