Being in a Bible study is a good thing. I love Bible studies. I hope you are in one. Bible studies can even be just two people. And besides getting to study God’s Word together, friendship, encouragement, support, and fun can happen there. This week in our Monday Bible Study in Clyde Park someone mentioned running out of gas.
I had to tell about my little red bug. It had a colorful history. We were living in Colstrip. I went to Billings to buy drapes for our new house. But I bought a car instead. I saw an ad as I was having breakfast: VW Bug, $400, new radio, battery.
I had saved up $400 for house stuff. I bought the bug instead of drapes. I surprised my family. Especially He-Who-Took-Long-Steps. I told him it had a new Sears radio and battery. We picked it up the next Saturday. It was in some bushes so I missed the side with different colors of paint as parts of it evidently were replacements. The guy told my husband the gas gauge didn’t work … but the radio and battery were new from Sears.
“It will be cheap to run around doing errands,” I boasted. Even the boys drove it to school a couple times. After they drove it, I figured it would need gas. At the gas station I could not find where to put the gas in. I opened the trunk which was where the engine was, much to my surprise. Then I opened the trunk where the engine was supposed to be. No gas thing. I walked around the car, looking everywhere.
A guy pulled up to the pump beside me. I told him I went to Billings to buy drapes and got the car instead. I asked him if he knew where the gas went. He did and stood there as I put the nozzle in the tank. It looked pretty bad with all the colors of paint on it, but I told him about the new Sears radio and battery. The gas pump quit right away. I looked at the price window. It said, “fourteen cents.”
As I turned to go inside to pay, with a dime and a nickel in my hand, I said to my new friend, “We’ve been driving this for days. This was a terrific buy — great gas mileage!” I did find out when I got home that He-Who had filled it up the day before.
Back at Bible Study, Joyce Sarrazin, my friend who went with me on many speaking trips, reminded me how we ran out of gas on Interstate-90 not too far out of Billings. We were in a rental car. My car, Gracie, was at Crash Repair. I had hit an office desk chair that fell off a trailer in front of me the week before. The rental was a small economy car. We left home, went to the speaking event in Absarokee, then on to Billings to shop. Joyce gave me a $50 bill as we ate lunch in Billings. “I want to pay for part of your gas,” she said.
That’s all we did. We said the word “gas” but never got any. Thirty miles out of town the car just quit. We coasted to the side of the road. We were out of gas.
“I thought these small cars went forever,” I said. Hallelujah, a father and son stopped within minutes, went back to Park City, and got us a can of gas. He-Who just shook his head when I told him about our adventure. I smiled and said, “Miracles never cease!”
Running out of gas. Sometimes it doesn’t have to be a car. Sometimes it’s us. I mention it because it has happened to me more than once in my life. Not good for our health, nor the people around us. Just thought the subject was worth mentioning. Maybe check your “gas gauge”?
Read Psalm 23 carefully this week. And write me if you’d like to get in a Bible study. There are ways to find groups wherever you live.