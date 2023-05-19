Marty Malone

Marty Malone

 Hunter D'Antuono

Now that the 68th Montana Legislature has adjourned, it is time to reflect on the accomplishments of the legislative assembly. The citizen legislators passed bills that provide educational opportunities for our youth, delivered historic tax relief, balanced the budget with a large reserve, reduced regulations that stifle housing developments, increased property rights, improved election security and protected Montana’s energy future.

Due to the amount of various relief packages from the federal government, Montana had a historic revenue surplus. The Legislature passed a six-pack of bills to return the majority of that excess revenue to the citizens. Included in these bills are:

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags