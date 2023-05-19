Now that the 68th Montana Legislature has adjourned, it is time to reflect on the accomplishments of the legislative assembly. The citizen legislators passed bills that provide educational opportunities for our youth, delivered historic tax relief, balanced the budget with a large reserve, reduced regulations that stifle housing developments, increased property rights, improved election security and protected Montana’s energy future.
Due to the amount of various relief packages from the federal government, Montana had a historic revenue surplus. The Legislature passed a six-pack of bills to return the majority of that excess revenue to the citizens. Included in these bills are:
• $1,250 in rebates on your 2021 income tax bill.
• A business equipment tax increase to $1 million dollars and a revision to the capital gains tax rate.
• Two payments of $500 in the next two years to Montana homeowners.
• The Legislature authorized $143 million dollars to pay down the states bonding debt, plus gave the highway department an additional $100 million that they can use as matching money to improve the highway system.
I introduced 10 bills, four of which will be signed by the Governor. One bill is to reduce the amount of red tape for state land lessees that have had fences and headgates destroyed by natural disasters. Another clarifies the permitting process for waters that discharge from mining operations. A weed control bill to assist landowners on the Yellowstone River to contain salt cedar and Russian olive trees on the riverbanks and islands.
At the request of the Fourth of July Rodeo Committee, I introduced a bill that allows the Governor, the Montana House and the Montana Senate to proclaim the 100th Anniversary of the Livingston Roundup.
I also had some disappointments. I introduced a Farm to Food Bank network bill that would have encouraged food banks to purchase locally grown foods. This proposal, which used one-time funding to create a network of food banks and producers to provide farm fresh produce and meat. This bill died on the last step prior to being sent to the Governor’s desk.
I also had two hunting bills that provided landowner preference for bison and elk tags. These landowners throughout the state provide habitat and deserve to have an advantage in license drawings.
In addition to being a sponsor, I also carried several bills on the House floor sponsored by senators. One such bill was House Bill 422 that does a better job of distributing tax revenue from marijuana sales.
As a member of the House Tax Committee, I witnessed the huge support for this legislation. There were nearly 80 proponents to this legislation that included sportsman groups, County Commissioners, wildlife interests, environmentalists, etc. Of all the bills that were brought before this committee, this bill had the largest support. This bill was recently vetoed by the Governor.
This session was my second session representing Rural Park, all of Sweetgrass and the Bridger Canyon area of Gallatin County. My committee assignments included the Tax Committee, the Natural Resources Committee and the Agricultural Committee. During the 87 legislative days, I voted yes or no on 971 house bills and over 500 Senate bills.
Thank you to the citizens of District 59 for allowing me to represent you in the 68th Montana Legislative Session.
Marty Malone serves as a member of the Montana House of Representatives from the 59th District. He was elected in November 2020 and assumed office on Jan. 4, 2021.
