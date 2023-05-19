Joanie Kresich

As we survey the landscape of our democracy after Montana’s 68th legislative session, two things are clear: extremists are running the show and a few corporations dictate their marching orders.

Bill after dangerous bill passed through both legislative chambers despite Montanans lining up by the dozens to testify against them and only a few paid lobbyists speaking in support. This is a wakeup call. Extremist politicians are treating “We the People” as irrelevant distractions and, sometimes, even with disdain. We must restore our democracy and reassert the freedoms that allow us to shape the future of our communities.

