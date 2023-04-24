George Wuerthner

George Wuerthner

This winter, tribal members killed more than 1,000 bison on public lands after they migrated out of Yellowstone National Park, seeking snow-free grazing areas. But most conservation groups remain silent in the face of this butchery.

This slaughter has numerous ecological and evolutionary impacts on wild bison.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags