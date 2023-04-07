Colin Davis

Colin Davis

I am writing to express my opposition to Senate Bill 557, which is currently under consideration in the Montana state legislature. The bill would make it more difficult to hold the state government accountable for its failure to protect Montana’s environment, property rights, and our way of life.

As the owner of Chico Hot Springs, I have personally witnessed the importance of the Montana Environmental Policy Act in safeguarding our community’s businesses and way of life for future generations.

