Unemployment in Park County increased from 2.9% in February to 3.4% in March, according to figures from the state.
Over the same period, unemployment remained at 2% in Sweet Grass County and changed from 1.8% to 1.9% in Gallatin County and from 2.1% to 2.6% in Meagher County, according to figures from the Montana Department of Labor & Industry.
Montana’s unemployment rate reached yet another all-time low in March — 2.3%, the fourth lowest rate in the nation, according to the agency.
“Montana’s unemployment rate has fallen for four consecutive months, and the number of unemployed Montanans reached an all-time low in March,” reads a press release from the agency.
The state’s jobless rate was 2.4% in February and 2.5% in January.
County-level data is not adjusted for seasonality, whereas the statewide data is seasonally adjusted, according to John Elizandro, Montana Department of Labor & Industry chief of staff.
Montana’s total employment and labor force showed strong growth in March, also setting new record highs, according to the agency.
“Total employment in Montana, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, added 1,847 jobs in March,” reads the release. “In just the first three months of 2023, Montana has created more than 4,600 jobs — the fifth fastest rate of job creation for the first three months of the year since recordkeeping began in 1976.”
March marks the 17th consecutive month of unemployment below 3% in Montana. In only three other months since 1976 has Montana’s unemployment been below 3%, according to the agency. Montana’s total employment has grown by more than 17% from its pandemic-era lows.
South Dakota had the lowest jobless rate in March, 1.9%. The next lowest rates were in Nebraska and North Dakota, 2.1%, according to a State Employment and Unemployment Summary from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Unemployment rates were lower in March in 18 states, higher in the District of Columbia, and stable in 32 states, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today,” reads the summary. “Eleven states and the District had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier, 10 states had increases, and 29 states had little change. The national unemployment rate, 3.5 percent, changed little both over the month and over the year.”
Jobs projected to grow in region
The southwest region of the state including Park County is expected to experience a 1.4% annual job growth from 2021 to 2031, according to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry. This amounts to an annual increase of 22,095 in job openings.
Jobs in the are expected to grow annually by 1.2% in the northwest region, 0.1% in the north central area and 0.8% in the south central region of the state. Annual job growth is expected to be –0.3% in the eastern part of the state, according to https://lmi.mt.gov/Projections.
