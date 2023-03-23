Montanans have long fought to make sure that hunting is available for all, equitably, and not just reserved for the wealthy and well-connected.

This is so important that when many of us agreed to join — and some of us helped start — the Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition (MCEMC), we made sure that this was paramount to our many goals.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters