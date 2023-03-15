Re: Engineer warns about major flood risk in Livingston (3/8/23).
We need to protect Livingston and other communities from flooding. We don’t want to risk anyone’s life in a flood. We may disagree about the best ways to do this.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Re: Engineer warns about major flood risk in Livingston (3/8/23).
We need to protect Livingston and other communities from flooding. We don’t want to risk anyone’s life in a flood. We may disagree about the best ways to do this.
But what we can all agree on is that last year produced a torrent of unwanted climate records, from record-breaking flooding to the persistent drought.
These events show the urgency of our common need to stabilize our climate. The longer we choose to burn fossil fuels, the more heat-trapping carbon pollution we put into the atmosphere, exacerbating climate disasters.
Here’s the good news. The majority of Americans want Congress to act on climate change. The bipartisan carbon fee and dividend policy will help us both reduce the emissions and transition to clean energy sources.
The gradually increasing fee is applied wherever fossil fuels enter the economy. This price flows through the economy, incentivizing businesses and people to switch to clean energy. The net revenue collected is returned to us in the form of a monthly cashback.
Sen. Daines is rightly concerned about inflation and our debt. He also understands the need to address the changing climate.
Please join me in asking Sen. Daines to support carbon pricing that enacts a carbon fee and dividend policy to address climate change without hurting families and adding to the debt. He can also join the Senate Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus.
Carbon fee and dividend is the life raft we can all support. We’re all in the same boat.
Alexandra Amonette
Big Timber
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.