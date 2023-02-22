I am speaking to all parents and concerned citizens of Park County. We need to address the urgent need for more safety and transparency in the Livingston School District. Recent events have shown that there are serious concerns about the safety of our students, and we need to take action to ensure that our schools are secure.
It has been reported that a girl planned to commit a mass shooting at Sleeping Giant Middle School. She had even gone so far as to create a list of people to be killed, including an administrator, a teacher, and a seventh-grade student. This is a terrifying situation that could have resulted in tragedy if it had not been discovered and prevented.
We need to ask ourselves: Are our kids safe? And if not, what can we do to improve their safety? We need to take a hard look at our policies and procedures to ensure that we are doing everything we can to protect our students.
This means increasing transparency and communication with parents and the community. Parents and community members should be able to trust that their children are safe when they come to school.
Let’s ensure that our schools have the resources they need. This includes hiring more school resource officers and implementing security measures such as metal detectors and security cameras.
Finally, we need to take a proactive approach to preventing violence in our schools. This means showing up at the school board meetings and expressing our concerns as a community.
We owe it to our students to do everything in our power to keep them safe. I urge you to take action to improve the safety and transparency of our schools, and to work together with parents and the community to create a safer future for our children.