Don’t plow “the plug.” The quaintness of Cooke City will disappear forever. The plug has never been plowed. It’s part of what makes Cooke City special.

There are some people who want to commercialize Cooke City and turn it into another West Yellowstone with more chain hotels, fast-food restaurants, and in other words, “Xanterra-ize” it. Cooke City does not have the infrastructure to support this. There is no cell coverage in any of this area.