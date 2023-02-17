Developers have created many great neighborhoods that have withstood the test of time. Indeed, my modest but lovely house and pleasant neighborhood was built by developers. They seemed to have valued quality construction, aesthetics, and functionality, especially in regards to the layout of the neighborhood with back alleys and sidewalks and close proximity to community services.
The new Livingston Growth Policy, created with the input of hundreds of residents, recognized the utility and desirability of this traditional neighborhood design. It calls for replicating this in our new developments — a sort of back to the future approach to growing.
That is why many of us were dismayed and concerned that two developers are now suing the city for not allowing them to build in a manner, and in one case, location, that seem to ignore what our community has said we want in our residential developments.
Personally, I find this insulting to all who engaged in this process. And it does not bode well for achieving our shared community vision for the future. The competitive advantage of Livingston is its authentic community character. We are not like most towns and cities that have sacrificed that character for the almighty buck. Preserving it will be good for our economy, and for our quality of life.
Thank goodness that our City Commission has demonstrated the courage to say no to these special interests. The Commissioners deserve our thanks and support. Let us hope that they prevail in their efforts to adhere to the goals that we, the people, have crafted for our community.
And let us hope that developers respect and reflect these values.