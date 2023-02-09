Dear Editor,
I was a little surprised at the lack of research done for the story published by John Carroll on Friday, Feb. 3, titled: "School addresses recent death threats, bullying." It appeared that the reporter simply wrote about the letter and spoke to the principal. I feel that speaking to some parents of Sleeping Giant Middle Schools students would have given a more complete view of the bullying situation at the middle school.
While I understand that the school cannot release student names (and I'm glad about that), I feel that more information could have been obtained about the concerns about bullying in any of the schools. The middle school has certainly been experiencing a lot of instances of bullying and death threats and I'm sure you could have, in the very least, included more information based on what was relayed at the school board meeting on Thursday, Feb 2.
During that meeting, two parents stood up and discussed bullying and death threats in the middle school and the lack of response from the SGMS principal, who had applied for the superintendent position. During that meeting, parents expressed their concerns about the hiring of Todd Wester as the new superintendent. Unfortunately, the chair of the school board and several other board members were not interested in hearing what those concerned parents had to say. They went so far as to call the police because the parents just wanted to be heard (yes...it got loud, but some board members wanted to hear what the parents had to say).
While I understand that the meeting was about hiring a new superintendent, it is surprising and concerning that the board didn't want to hear about safety concerns and how that would transfer over to the superintendent role if Todd Wester had been offered the job. The parents understand that there is a protocol for bringing concerns to the school board and that information is appreciated.
Regarding the bullying, we are grateful for the quick response by Dr. Lynne Scalia, but the handling in the middle school was not immediate (as was suggested in the letter) and hasn't been immediate in several other bullying situations.
Overall, most parents who have kids in Sleeping Giant Middle School have expressed frustration with the current principal and the way bullying, and communication in general, have been handled. Parents of all students, in all schools, should be aware of the protocol regarding bullying and death threats. The fact that this referenced email was sent out a day before the superintendent interviews is telling and disappointing.
At the middle school, the main things many parents have been told is: "It happened outside of school, so we can't do anything about it." I understand that the school does not have the ability to monitor device usage outside of school. What is disappointing is the lack of concern and response when the students are at school and how the bullying is affecting their mental state and grades.
Because of this lack of support, most students have lost faith in the SGMS school administration to help them feel safe. Thank goodness for teachers and the new counselor, who have made a huge difference in restoring that faith.
There may be research and police involvement going on behind the scenes that parents aren't aware of, but when our kids are told, "I'll handle it," and the bullying doesn't stop or gets worse, the kids and parents don't think anything is being done.
I would suggest an expose about not only the the bullying situation, but as a whole, what can be done to improve the mental state of our kids at school.
- What's really going on? Is the problem from home or school?
- Are the kids stressed because they aren't getting enough sleep? There are many studies showing that starting school at 9 a.m. eases stress for kids and they have a happier, more productive school day.
- Why do the kids need to take so many MAPS tests? Is it for funding? It's stressful for our children and I have recently learned that kids may be able to opt out of the tests.
- Why do the kids get such a short time for lunch and in between class periods, especially when the kids are going from one wing to another for a class?
- Why are the kids being told during lunch to "Be safe on social media...know who you're talking to," instead of the school hosting an assembly to discuss, in detail, what the protocol is for bullying and death threats? The kids in most bullying situations know exactly who they are talking to and the bully is usually in their class at school.
- Why are the schools teaching common core math, when hardly anyone understands it?
- Why are Chrome books necessary in the school system? Kids have learned from books for hundreds of years and most get plenty of device time without the school requiring them to do more work on a laptop. It is proven that too much blue light from the computer screens causes sleep issues. Maybe our kids would be happier if they were getting more sleep and not spending so much time on a device.
Don't get me wrong. I appreciate the job that all teachers and administrators do! It's a tough job and I admire those who have patience and are able to support the kids. I'm also not pointing fingers at any parent who lets their kid watch a device at night. My point is that the kids do not need laptops in school.
The fact is, there is a problem at the middle school. From what I hear, there have been many problems over the years. Middle school is a tough time, but the kids just want to be seen and heard. They want to be valued. They don't want to be bullied by other kids or by administration. They want to be respected, not be penalized for talking to their friends in the hallway just so they can have a dance. A dance should be fun, not scheduled at the last minute because they "did a good job."
How can we come together as a community to help our kids know how important they are?
How can the school system and the community come together to discuss curriculum, devices, dress code, and school start time?
If other parents in our community are concerned or want to be heard about anything going on in the school system, I encourage you to reach out to the Livingston School Board at https://www.livingston.k12.mt.us.
Angela Devani, Livingston