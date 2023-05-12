A number of assertions about flood frequency have been espoused after the 2022 Yellowstone River flood.

For example: “1 in 100 years,” “1 in 500 years,” and “1 in 1000” years. When asked about the source for these conclusions, the frequent answer is, “I read it somewhere.”

