A number of assertions about flood frequency have been espoused after the 2022 Yellowstone River flood.
For example: “1 in 100 years,” “1 in 500 years,” and “1 in 1000” years. When asked about the source for these conclusions, the frequent answer is, “I read it somewhere.”
A review of historic flood frequency records for the Yellowstone river in the Livingston area indicates the following:
1894 — On June 9, 1894, the Livingston Enterprise reported that the “Yellowstone River reached its highest stage...8 feet 10 inches on the gauge board on the bridge at the foot of Main Street. A dike protecting the Riverside Addition broke at South I street flooding the residential area as far north as East Lewis Street.”
1918 — 32,000 cfs. Flood took out the 9th Street Bridge, Harvat’s Bridge and the railroad bed east of the railroad bridge.
1974 — 30,900 cfs
1996 and 1997 — 32,200 cfs. The Rustad family access their home both years in a rowboat.
The USGS notes that the 100-year flood estimate is a long-term average, but floods “happen irregularly” and is “all about chance.” This assertion comports with the historic record for the Yellowstone River at Livingston as noted below:
1. Seven major floods have been documented since 1894 (128 years), or one every 18 years.
2. Four floods have occurred in the past 26 years, or one every 6-7 years.
Thus, no historic records support the 1-in-100 year, 1-in-500 year, or 1-in-1000-year assertions.
L. A. Lahren, Ph.D
North American Archaeologist
Livingston
