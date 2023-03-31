Editor:

There are three bills moving through the state legislature in Helena that all seek to shift the voter approved conservation allotment of tax revenue dollars from the Recreational Marijuana Ballot Initiative 190, approved in November 2020, to other programs. I feel these bills should all be opposed because the allotment was a) voter approved and b) is a worthy program, see below for more detail.

