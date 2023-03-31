There are three bills moving through the state legislature in Helena that all seek to shift the voter approved conservation allotment of tax revenue dollars from the Recreational Marijuana Ballot Initiative 190, approved in November 2020, to other programs. I feel these bills should all be opposed because the allotment was a) voter approved and b) is a worthy program, see below for more detail.
The bills are SB442, HB462 and HB669. The voter approved allotments of marijuana tax money include the following: after the $6 million drug rehab allotment, the remainder is spread among conservation, law enforcement and veterans programs. These bills shift a large portion of the conservation money to county road maintenance and Justice & Corrections programs. County road maintenance and Justice & Corrections are, of course, worthy programs. I know first hand as I live on a gravel county road! However, there is a surplus in the state budget of billions of dollars. These programs can be funded without having to change the existing voter approved marijuana tax revenue allotment.
I feel these bills are unnecessary and are in fact mean spirited as they specifically target voter-approved conservation funding. If these bills succeed they would take away $30-$50 million annually from a wildlife habitat conservation program.
Please urge your senator and legislator and the governor to oppose these bills. You can leave a message at the Legislative Information number 406-444-4800 and for the Governor at 406-444-3111.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.