If you care about the education of our children and the success of our school district, you will get out and vote on May 2 or turn your absentee ballot in before the deadline. The 2022 election for the elementary school district positions had a “whopping” 19% voter turnout.
The health and well-being of a community can be measured by how well its school district is doing. Our district is challenged by decreasing enrollments, budget shortfalls, aging infrastructure, and an increasing lack of trust from some parents and the community.
I believe our schools are doing great things, but we can do even better by continuing to elect school trustees who are willing to engage, bring innovative ideas, diverse backgrounds, and true leadership skills to address these difficult issues.
We need trustees who are collaborative, but also critical thinkers, who aren’t afraid at times to question administrative recommendations and who can think for themselves. Trustees who have children in the district, who have familiarity and feel the impact of the decisions that affect their daily lives.
I encourage you to learn more about the candidates. Ask them where they stand on important issues. We all want to ensure our children receive a quality education in a safe environment. Please take the time to know and elect trustees who are willing to do the work to ensure the children of our community have the best school experience possible.
Signe Lahren
Livingston School Board Trustee
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.