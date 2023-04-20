I really appreciate Dwight Harriman’s letter about our weather and its extremes. His words, “this morning saw calm winds and freezing temperatures with snow in the forecast. It’s the middle of April, for crying out loud,” made me laugh out loud!
We are experiencing weather extremes — extreme heat, forest fires, dangerous storms, warmer winters, record-breaking floods, deluges of intense wet weather and, on the flip side, intense droughts.
For years, scientists have warned that climate change is elevating these extremes. We need to stop emitting heat-trapping carbon pollution into the atmosphere to stabilize our climate.
I’m not an environmental “extremist” nor a right-wing “extremist.” Let’s stop name-calling and get down to work.
That’s why I’m grateful to Senator Steve Daines for launching a bipartisan Senate Wildfire Caucus. He says, “Montanans are sick and tired of breathing in smoke. As Montana continues to face devastating wildfires season after season, we must work together to find common sense solutions that will protect our communities, first responders, forests and wildlife. If we don’t manage our forests, they’ll manage us—it’s time to get to work.”
I know some fellow Montanans who are actually leaving the state every summer to escape the wildfire smoke! Meanwhile, we encourage folks to come to Montana to enjoy the “fresh air” and great fishing.
I encourage Senators Daines and Tester to join the Senate Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus, which aims “to find common ground on climate solutions that will solidify American leadership, promote opportunities for American workers, and protect our environment for generations to come.”
Wildfire smoke and climate pollution know no state boundaries.